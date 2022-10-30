'First and Furious'? Viral 3D meme of Adam resembles Vin Diesel

Actor Vin Diesel (left) figured in a viral meme that showed his likeness with an uncanny resemblance to the supposed face of the Biblical first man, Adam.

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like Dominic Toretto's obsession with family has its roots. Internet users were quick to point this out when a meme of Vin Diesel as the 3D model of Biblical first man, Adam, surfaced on Twitter.

A New York theater house tweeted about the 3D model of "Adam" supposedly generated at Princeton University. Viewers could not help but remark on its uncanny resemblance to the star of the hit movie franchise "Fast and the Furious."

"Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked," the tweet read.

A Twitter user replied in separate tweets: "Vin Diesel Confirmed as first human being. Where family comes from."

Another agreed by commenting, "Truly, we are all family."

Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked pic.twitter.com/lvnk5Pwn3P — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

Vin Diesel plays Dominic Torretto, the main protagonist of the hit action-packed franchise "Fast and the Furious." Several times in the movies, Torretto has uttered and underscored the importance of family and friendships as he and his crew of car enthusiasts and experts face challenges that come their way.

The New York theater later added a witty remark.

"Just a reminder that we're a movie theater, not an academic journal," it replied to the tweet's comments section.

