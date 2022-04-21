'Fast X': Tenth 'Fast & Furious' movie title unveiled, filming underway

MANILA, Philippines — The title of the upcoming tenth "Fast & Furious" movie was finally revealed. The film was titled "Fast X" and recently entered production, as revealed by no less than its star Vin Diesel.

Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto, took to social media and published the poster bearing an X-shaped headlight of the franchise's penultimate entry. He captioned the poster with "Day one...," confirming that production on "Fast X" already began.

Similarities to the title announcement can be drawn to the "Friday the 13th" franchise, where the tenth entry was named "Jason X" in reference to the fictional slasher who features in the films. Diesel also appeared as Xander Cage in the "XXX" franchise, the last entry being "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" in 2017.

Some social media users joked that the new title was a collaboration with the X-Men, whose rights are now under Disney. While others pointed out missed opportunities to name it "Fast X Furious," "Fast X Family" and "Fast10 Your Seatbelts."

This is the newest announcement regarding the franchise following news of "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson joining the cast of "Fast X," whose addition was also announced by Diesel.

Also appearing in the new "Fast and Furious" movie will be another superhero in Jason Momoa from "Aquaman," who may be portraying a villain this time around.

Returning faces in the movie slated for a May 2023 release include Charlize Theron, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Jason Statham.

"Fast X" will be directed by Justin Lin, a longtime "Fast Saga" director having helmed five previous films; he will also direct the eleventh and final movie in the franchise that has spanned over twenty years and grossed $6.6 billion (P345 billion) for Universal.

