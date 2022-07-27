^

On the Radar

'John Lloyd Cruz' arrested for drugs

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 12:31pm
'John Lloyd Cruz' arrested for drugs
This undated file photo shows drugs seized by the Philippine National Police
The STAR/File

MANILA, Philippines — A 19-year-old namesake of actor John Lloyd Cruz was caught with illegal drugs in San Andres Bukid, Manila yesterday. 

According to a Pilipino Star Ngayon report, John Lloyd Cruz y Dequino is now detained in Sta. Ana Police Station 6 custodial cell. 

According to the police, John Lloyd was arrested at 5 a.m. by the police after they were hinted that there is something wrong with him. 

Reports said that the police confiscated three plastic sachets of shabu from John Lloyd. The sachets reportedly contain about two grams of shabu that is estimated to cost P13,600.

RELATED: Shaina Magdayao can reunite with ex John Lloyd Cruz – onscreen

DRUGS OPERATION

JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Florida hurries to catch fast-spreading snail invasion
2 days ago

Florida hurries to catch fast-spreading snail invasion

2 days ago
It might not be speedy, but it's big, hungry and fast at reproducing: the giant African snail, a potential health risk to...
On the Radar
fbtw
Why shark encounters are increasing along the US East Coast
2 days ago

Why shark encounters are increasing along the US East Coast

2 days ago
Sun lotion, insect repellant, and the Sharktivity app are this summer's must-have beach accessories along the US East Coast...
On the Radar
fbtw
Philippine National School for the Blind: A virtual tour
Exclusive
4 days ago

Philippine National School for the Blind: A virtual tour

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Ever wondered how the blind do face-to-face classes? Here's a peek into PNSB's "new normal":
On the Radar
fbtw
Wordle's board game version coming out this 2022
6 days ago

Wordle's board game version coming out this 2022

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
"Wordle: The Party Game" has the same concept of the original game where players will have six tries to guess a five-letter...
On the Radar
fbtw
Spotted these three smiling circles online? What is it and what's happening on August 26
Sponsored
8 days ago

Spotted these three smiling circles online? What is it and what's happening on August 26

8 days ago
No other details were provided in the captions of the posts, but each was polished with the hashtag #August26isFamilyDay...
On the Radar
fbtw
Will Smith, Doja Cat among celebrities with most 'unfollowers' on Instagram
11 days ago

Will Smith, Doja Cat among celebrities with most 'unfollowers' on Instagram

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Will Smith and Doja Cat lead a number of celebrities who have seen their follower count on Instagram significantly drop in...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with