'John Lloyd Cruz' arrested for drugs

MANILA, Philippines — A 19-year-old namesake of actor John Lloyd Cruz was caught with illegal drugs in San Andres Bukid, Manila yesterday.

According to a Pilipino Star Ngayon report, John Lloyd Cruz y Dequino is now detained in Sta. Ana Police Station 6 custodial cell.

According to the police, John Lloyd was arrested at 5 a.m. by the police after they were hinted that there is something wrong with him.

Reports said that the police confiscated three plastic sachets of shabu from John Lloyd. The sachets reportedly contain about two grams of shabu that is estimated to cost P13,600.

