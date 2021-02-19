THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
'We did it, Mars!': Netizens celebrate Perseverance's Mars landing with memes
Meme showing "Mars" talk show hosts Camille Prats and Suzie Abrera
GMA photo, meme by Naks via Facebook

'We did it, Mars!': Netizens celebrate Perseverance's Mars landing with memes

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2021 - 3:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that its largest and most advanced rover Perseverance has landed on Mars today.

In its official Twitter account, NASA announced the landing, saying that the mission is just beginning.

“Touchdown confirmed. The #CountdownToMars is complete, but the mission is just beginning,” NASA wrote.

In a statement, NASA Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen said the momentous event is the first step in bringing back samples from the red planet.

"Because of today’s exciting events, the first pristine samples from carefully documented locations on another planet are another step closer to being returned to Earth," he said.

"Perseverance is the first step in bringing back rock and regolith from Mars. We don’t know what these pristine samples from Mars will tell us. But what they could tell us is monumental—including that life might have once existed beyond Earth,” he added.

Meanwhile, NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Twitter account posted its first photo from Mars.

“Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars,” it wrote.

 

 

Social media users celebrated the milestone by posting memes on social media.

Some of the memes from witty Filipinos included senator Cynthia Villar, "Mars" talk show hosts Camille Prats and Suzie Abrera, and social media personality Richo Bautista, who became known for his expression "Walang ganun, mars!"

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Posted by Jimmy Alcobilla on Thursday, February 18, 2021

 

RELATED: 'Walang Ganun Mars!': Public school teacher on becoming viral sensation amid COVID-19 pandemic

NATIONAL AERONAUTICS SPACE ADMINISTRATION PERSEVERANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Sana kayo na lang ulit': Netizens react to JoshLia's 'Paubaya' MV with funny memes
2 days ago
'Sana kayo na lang ulit': Netizens react to JoshLia's 'Paubaya' MV with funny memes
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Some Pinoys chose to deal with their shared pain in what many said was the "closure" JoshLia never had, with memes and parodies...
On the Radar
fbfb
Cebuano wins international literary prize for mental health story
Exclusive
2 days ago
Cebuano wins international literary prize for mental health story
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Christian’s work will be published alongside all shortlisted stories and poetry in the annual Hammond House anthologies...
On the Radar
fbfb
Globe reinvents Valentine's Day with first-ever drive-in concert
7 days ago
Globe reinvents Valentine's Day with first-ever drive-in concert
7 days ago
Create great memories with your loved ones in a safe and fun way by coming to Globe’s Love Street Drive-in Concert happening...
On the Radar
fbfb
OPPO, Tinder partnership lets you win a date this Valentine&rsquo;s Day &ndash; here&rsquo;s how!
Sponsored
7 days ago
OPPO, Tinder partnership lets you win a date this Valentine’s Day – here’s how!
7 days ago
The OPPO x Tinder partnership gives you the opportunity to win a date with an OPPO Cutie.
On the Radar
fbfb
Dancing 'cow' says 'ox' to veganism ahead of Chinese New Year 2021 celebration
8 days ago
Dancing 'cow' says 'ox' to veganism ahead of Chinese New Year 2021 celebration
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 days ago
The “cow” danced while holding a sign that read, “Make it a Good Year for Cows: GO VEGAN.”
On the Radar
fbfb
Filipino priest-scientist developing COVID-19 vaccine for the poor
9 days ago
Filipino priest-scientist developing COVID-19 vaccine for the poor
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Fr. Nicanor Robles Austriaco, a scientist and professor based in the USA, said his project is called "Pagasa" and would be...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with