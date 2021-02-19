'We did it, Mars!': Netizens celebrate Perseverance's Mars landing with memes

MANILA, Philippines — National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that its largest and most advanced rover Perseverance has landed on Mars today.

In its official Twitter account, NASA announced the landing, saying that the mission is just beginning.

“Touchdown confirmed. The #CountdownToMars is complete, but the mission is just beginning,” NASA wrote.

In a statement, NASA Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen said the momentous event is the first step in bringing back samples from the red planet.

"Because of today’s exciting events, the first pristine samples from carefully documented locations on another planet are another step closer to being returned to Earth," he said.

"Perseverance is the first step in bringing back rock and regolith from Mars. We don’t know what these pristine samples from Mars will tell us. But what they could tell us is monumental—including that life might have once existed beyond Earth,” he added.

Meanwhile, NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Twitter account posted its first photo from Mars.

“Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars,” it wrote.

Social media users celebrated the milestone by posting memes on social media.

Some of the memes from witty Filipinos included senator Cynthia Villar, "Mars" talk show hosts Camille Prats and Suzie Abrera, and social media personality Richo Bautista, who became known for his expression "Walang ganun, mars!"

