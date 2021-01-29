How to 'get in the zone': SB19 gives tips to make first move on your crush

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino boy band SB19 is helping members of their fanbase A'Tin get in the zone.

In an exclusive online interview with Philstar.com courtesy of Lazada Philippines, Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin gave timely love advice ahead of Valentine’s Day this year.

“Seek what sets your soul on fire,” the boys advised their fans.

SB19 said there’s nothing wrong with being honest with one’s feelings.

"But seriously, that’s definitely okay. Everyone is free to express their admiration for someone,” said Lazada Philippines' brand ambassadors.

Confession, they said, is more about expressing love than receiving it back.

“Don’t be afraid. He or she likes you back or not, that’s okay.”

The e-commerce site, they said, offers everything they need, including Valentine's Day gifts.

"Yung mga necessary stuff mostly, like skin care, computer parts, gamit sa condo, or things that you need for your hobbies," they said of their personal must-haves that they order from the site.