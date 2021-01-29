THE BUDGETARIAN
How to 'get in the zone': SB19 gives tips to make first move on your crush
SB19 on the cover of their first album 'Get in the zone!'
SB19 via Facebook

How to 'get in the zone': SB19 gives tips to make first move on your crush

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2021 - 3:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino boy band SB19 is helping members of their fanbase A'Tin get in the zone.

In an exclusive online interview with Philstar.com courtesy of Lazada Philippines, Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin gave timely love advice ahead of Valentine’s Day this year.

“Seek what sets your soul on fire,” the boys advised their fans.

SB19 said there’s nothing wrong with being honest with one’s feelings.

"But seriously, that’s definitely okay. Everyone is free to express their admiration for someone,” said Lazada Philippines' brand ambassadors.

Confession, they said, is more about expressing love than receiving it back.

“Don’t be afraid. He or she likes you back or not, that’s okay.”

The e-commerce site, they said, offers everything they need, including Valentine's Day gifts.

"Yung mga necessary stuff mostly, like skin care, computer parts, gamit sa condo, or things that you need for your hobbies," they said of their personal must-haves that they order from the site.

