How SB19 plans to go up in 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino boy band SB19 is out to expand their brand as they greet 2021 setting new goals for themselves.

Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin told Philstar.com in an online interview that they hope to make fans proud by growing the international audience for Pinoy Pop.

Asked what milestone they want to reach this year, the boys said they want a “successful and meaningful comeback.”

“And of course, our main goal is to bring P-Pop in the global market.”

SB19 ranked 6th in Billboard's Top Social 50 Artists of 2020 as the only Filipino act on the list.

Most recently, the band's "Go Up" became their 7th song to claim the top spot at Billboard's LyricFind Global Chart.

On their way to the top, SB19 plans to collaborate with local artists like KZ Tandingan, Ben&Ben, The Juans and Gloc-9.

“Seriously, there’s a lot on our list,” the boys said.

“For international, libre lang mangarap. Let’s go with Justin Bieber, Joji, Big Bang!”

As for shopping list, the boys also revealed this must-haves from e-commerce platform Lazada Philippines for which they are among the Filipino ambassadors.

"Yung mga necessary stuff mostly, like skin care, computer parts, gamit sa condo, or things that you need for your hobbies."