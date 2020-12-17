THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Pinoys submit class report memes as 2020 final project
Powerpoint slides with Jerry Yan as Dao Ming Si of 'Meteor Garden' (top); Bimby (bottom, left) and Twice member Mina (bottom, right) used as memes.
@NotJoshMadarang, @reistanskts via Twitter; Maricel Barbuco via Facebook
Pinoys submit class report memes as 2020 final project
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2020 - 1:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino brand of humor has managed to sell once again through a new social media trend where punny double entendres are presented in a PowerPoint slides format like a typical class report.

Featuring local and international celebrities, recalling iconic moments in pop culture, or just spotlighting recognizable scenes in daily life, these memes have brought the Pinoy holiday spirit together as they cap a year otherwise marked by tragedy and misfortune.

Before 2020 ends, here is a compilation of memes posted by Filipinos as a collective final project during this testing time.

BMBE

 

 

World religions

 

 

 

 

 

Filipino

 

Jusko. ????‍??

Posted by Rigie Malinao on Wednesday, December 16, 2020


Formulating Hypothesis
 

Hindi pwede na wala akong ambag sa Judaism at Daoism.

Posted by Adrian Louis Y. Palad on Sunday, December 13, 2020


Home Economics

 

Ana man sila i upload daw HAHAHAHA (dapat sa macbook ni Klein Mamayabay to gibuhat para pasar jud sa standards)

Posted by Ariel Adobas on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

 

Law

 

salamat sa mga fans submissions na tumulong sa powerpoint presentation HAHA edit: sana nawala stress niyo haha papasa tayo this sem ok ????

Posted by ??????????????????????????????????? on Monday, December 14, 2020

corny na kung corny haha payag ba akong walang part 2

Posted by ??????????????????????????????????? on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

 

Marxism

 

 

Physics

 

papatalo ba ang science HAHAHA

Posted by Adrian Clavacio on Tuesday, December 15, 2020


Psychology

 

INTERNET MEME
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 days ago
'Budget' monolith: Pinoy answers trending obelisks with 'yero'
By Kata Dayanghirang | 2 days ago
Filipinos finally joined in the "fun" in the mystery of the monoliths "sprouting" in different parts of the world. 
On the Radar
fbfb
2 days ago
Missed the Geminid meteor shower 2020 peak? Here's how you can still watch
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
In case you missed the peak meteor shower activity, some meteor activity will still be visible in the days before and af...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
2 days ago
Robinsons Supermarket is giving away P5 million worth of prizes when you shop with Mastercard
By Jap Tobias | 2 days ago
Robinsons Supermarket completes our shopping experience this season with its Tap to Top Prizes promo wherein prizes worth...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
6 days ago
Globe recreates holiday season with series of online pop-up events
6 days ago
Christmas is one of the most awaited events in the Philippines. The holiday rush can be felt as early as September, with Christmas...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
7 days ago
EuroMillions jackpot worth P11.6 billion up for grabs
7 days ago
The record-breaking EuroMillions Superdraw €200 million jackpot has yet to be won.
On the Radar
fbfb
8 days ago
'Shame on you': Karen Davila slams Plantation Bay shareholder over reaction for parent of child with autism
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Kapamilya broadcaster Karen Davila blasted a Cebu resort shareholder for responding negatively to a review by a parent of...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with