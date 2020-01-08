MOVIES
The “humor” is no less than polarizing among online users, but if it’s your cup of tea, we have you covered with a compilation of the best (or worst) memes starring your favorite personalities.
Unofficial: Maja salvador, Francis Mgl Sabater via Facebook
More Pun in the Philippines: Pinoy celebrity memes usher 2020
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 6:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has managed to create joy out of nothing once again in a new social media trend where local celebrities are featured in viral punny memes.

Here is a compilation of the best (or worst) memes starring your favorite Filipino personalities.

Gerald Anderson

Morissette Amon

Julia Barretto

Wally Bayola

Rico Blanco

Dingdong Dantes

 

Eugene Domingo

Enrique Gil

Richard Gutierrez

Coco Martin

Manny Pacquiao

Daniel Padilla

Piolo Pascual

Cherry Pie Picache

Willie Revillame

Marian Rivera

Jericho Rosales

Maja Salvador

Aiza Seguerra

Jessica Soho

Mel Tiangco

Dawn Zulueta

