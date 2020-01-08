More Pun in the Philippines: Pinoy celebrity memes usher 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has managed to create joy out of nothing once again in a new social media trend where local celebrities are featured in viral punny memes.
Here is a compilation of the best (or worst) memes starring your favorite Filipino personalities.
Gerald Anderson
Morissette Amon
Julia Barretto
Wally Bayola
Rico Blanco
Rico Blanket pic.twitter.com/BnZ20CkpSD— jude (@hashtagjude) January 6, 2020
Dingdong Dantes
And the winner is..... Dingdong DoneTest! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/MpEZVLl0qP— Dingdong Dantes (@dingdongdantes) January 6, 2020
Dingdong Dantes as Dingdong Dentist pic.twitter.com/2UFJuJnWZK— sugarplum (@urmybuttercup) January 6, 2020
Eugene Domingo
Eugene Bumingo. Im soooo—- pic.twitter.com/FsAIAYktt9— miz karl (@kbomolina) January 7, 2020
Enrique Gil
Richard Gutierrez
Coco Martin
All dingdong dantes memes are funny, but you have'nt see kuko martin? pic.twitter.com/m34pkHboR7— ?????? (@el___even) January 7, 2020
Manny Pacquiao
Daniel Padilla
Piolo Pascual
Cherry Pie Picache
Willie Revillame
Marian Rivera
yeah those dingdong dantes memes are funny but have u seen bavarian rivera pic.twitter.com/BKFVMezVa9— tina (@tinakun69) January 6, 2020
Jericho Rosales
Maja Salvador
Aiza Seguerra
Aiza sa gera ???? pic.twitter.com/F5MmVy1uLe— i hate u ol (@Andrjykthryn_) January 7, 2020
Jessica Soho
Mel Tiangco
Dawn Zulueta
