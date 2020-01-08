More Pun in the Philippines: Pinoy celebrity memes usher 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has managed to create joy out of nothing once again in a new social media trend where local celebrities are featured in viral punny memes.

Here is a compilation of the best (or worst) memes starring your favorite Filipino personalities.

Gerald Anderson

Morissette Amon

Julia Barretto

Wally Bayola

Rico Blanco

Dingdong Dantes

And the winner is..... Dingdong DoneTest! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/MpEZVLl0qP — Dingdong Dantes (@dingdongdantes) January 6, 2020

Dingdong Dantes as Dingdong Dentist pic.twitter.com/2UFJuJnWZK — sugarplum (@urmybuttercup) January 6, 2020

Eugene Domingo

Enrique Gil

Richard Gutierrez

Coco Martin

All dingdong dantes memes are funny, but you have'nt see kuko martin? pic.twitter.com/m34pkHboR7 — ?????? (@el___even) January 7, 2020

Manny Pacquiao

Daniel Padilla

Piolo Pascual

Cherry Pie Picache

Willie Revillame

Marian Rivera

yeah those dingdong dantes memes are funny but have u seen bavarian rivera pic.twitter.com/BKFVMezVa9 — tina (@tinakun69) January 6, 2020

Jericho Rosales

Maja Salvador

Aiza Seguerra

Aiza sa gera ???? pic.twitter.com/F5MmVy1uLe — i hate u ol (@Andrjykthryn_) January 7, 2020

Jessica Soho

Mel Tiangco

Dawn Zulueta