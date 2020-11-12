'Cannot be reached': Emergency landline hotlines â€˜inaccessibleâ€™ during Typhoon Ulysses

'Cannot be reached': Emergency landline hotlines ‘inaccessible’ during Typhoon Ulysses

MANILA, Philippines — As stranded Luzon residents race to escape floodwaters brought by Typhoon Ulysses, many said they could not call for help for a simple but overlooked reason.

The wake-up call raised by concerned netizens is that emergency hotlines of key government offices comprise mostly of landline telephone numbers.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque shares emergency hotlines for those affected by #UlyssesPH | via @BellaPerezRubio pic.twitter.com/eBM1SC5sDn — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) November 12, 2020

Here are the numbers you can call in case of emergency: #UlyssesPH pic.twitter.com/tFwtFsmibO — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) November 12, 2020

This means that these emergency numbers cannot be contacted by those without a landline or whose mobile phones do not have enough regular load.

Ang problematic for me na karamihan sa mga emergency hotline ay telephone number. — mayka #SaveLumadSchools ???? (@maykamaykaba) November 11, 2020

tangina ang laki laking HASSLE rin nung fact na NAKA-TELEPHONE yung emergency HOTLINES, hindi uso yan sa karamihan ng mga Pinoy, especially sa mga maralita. — MENCH (@menchongdeee) November 12, 2020

Napaka layo talaga sa realidad ng Pilipinas yang pa hotline ng gobyerno. Staple device ba ang landline sa mga maralitang komunidad? Wala na ngang sumasagot napakataas din ng kaltas sa load. — rex | #FreeAllPoliticalPrisonersPH (@rexscissors) November 12, 2020

Crowdsourcing initiatives

In response, some individuals have taken the initiative to crowdsource those with the means to call up emergency hotlines on behalf of citizens who are currently stranded and in need of rescue.

HOW YOU CAN HELP Hello sa mga kabataan na safe sa bahay! If you have cp load and landline, pls tulungan po natin yung... Posted by Chesca IJ Persia on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Pleas for help currently populate the #RescuePH and #UlyssesPH trends on social media.

There are also cases of stranded Filipinos who contacted emergency hotlines only to learn that these cannot be reached, with some localities citing power interruption or volume of calls.

BAKIT HINDI MATAWAGAN MGA RESCUE HOTLINE???? PUTANGINA NAMAN STRANDED NA KAMI DITO LAGPAS TAO NA ANG BAHA!!!! SEND RESCUE NAMAN PO PLS SA KASIGLAHAN VILLAGE MONTALBAN RIZAL — vince is a sapphic (@kathleenvinceee) November 11, 2020

Pahelp naman po sa tropa ko :<< Trapped na sila sa 2nd flr 3hagdan na lang aabutin na sila pls po :(



Blk 27 lot 15 ph2 Dela costa Homes V burgos rodriguez rizal



HINDI MATAWAGAN YUNG MGA HOTLINE OR EMERGENCY NUMBERS #RescuePH #UlyssesPh pic.twitter.com/D3NJvEAkze — ???? (@rogeliozxc) November 11, 2020

Yung classmate ko na taga Kasiglahan Village, San Jose Rodriguez Rizal. Need nila help guys!! Nag try ako tawagan yung emergency hotline sa lugar nila pero hindi matawagan sa sobrang daming nanghihingi ng tulong.???????????? pic.twitter.com/PdkCvOOiVy — lj (@BaricawaLowella) November 11, 2020

Similarly, these individuals instead resorted to social media, using free data, to seek immediate help.

Calls to action by netizens include making relevant emergency hotlines free-of-charge as well as including mobile on top of landline numbers to maximize reach.

Dapat merong landline and cellphone talaga. Para all communications meron. Pag lubog na bahay sa baha hindi rin makaka landline eh. — Raxy #ICANTSTOPME ????? (@raxehhh) November 12, 2020