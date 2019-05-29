LIST: How you can help get kids back to school

MANILA, Philippines — More and more schools are in need of assistance as classes for 28 million Filipino students resume on June 3.

Along with this is an equally urgent need to address the 39.2 million Filipino youth who are currently out of school due to the high cost of education, a 2017 Annual Poverty Indicators Survey found.

Both government, civic society groups and individuals must engage to ensure free and quality education, a right that must be enjoyed by every Filipino. Here are some ways you can help to get kids back to school:

Participate in back-to-school drives

Various non-government organizations are putting in work to jumpstart school improvement efforts in preparation for June 3.

Tulong Aral

Gabriela Network of Professionals has launched Tulong Aral, a volunteer drive to help school children in urban poor communities.

Now on its fourth year, Tulong Aral 2019 selected communities in Quezon City to aid over 150 students for the upcoming school year.

Those interested can sponsor a child by donating to buy a school supply set or volunteer for the duration of the drive themselves.

Volunteers will shop and pack for supplies, and distribute and integrate with the local community on June 1.

Tulong Aral aims to encourage professionals to learn more about the situation of urban poor communities such as those who are subject to unjust labor practices.

True to Gabriela’s advocacy, the effort also highlights issues faced by women in the community, including Violence Against Women discussions for the families.

Solidarity through Salinlahi

Education is a right that must be enjoyed by everyone. This rings true for the Salinlahi Alliance for Children’s Concerns as they unite in response to the needs and rights of children in urban poor communities.

Salinlahi has long stood for progressive policies and rights governing the education and freedom of the youth. Those willing to donate school supplies for children in urban poor communities may call (02)356-4299 or send a direct message to Salinlahi through Facebook messenger.

Just cause, justice

Human rights group Hustisya seeks to raise funds and school supplies for children who are victims of human rights violations, including children of political prisoners. Hustisya is an organization aiming to assist relatives of victims of HRVs.

Those who are interested may donate in cash or in kind, through Hustisya’s national office at Erythrina Building, Barangay Central, Quezon City. They may also be reached through 0999-313-3100 or 0917-622-4761.

Gov't efforts

The youth is also encouraged to participate in back-to-school efforts, as spearheaded by Sangguniang Kabataan councils in local communities.

SKs conducted their own volunteer drives together with the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela, as part of their mandate in representing the youth sector.

One of these is the “Balik ESKwela” Supplies Donation Drive led by the SK in Barangay II- F, San Pablo City, Laguna.

The donation drive seeks to help elementary students and children in child development centers in their community. — Philstar.com intern Blanch Marie Ancla