Cyber cafe expands by offering study hub, co-working space

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 15, 2024 | 2:00pm
TNC Cyber Cafe
TNC via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — TNC Cyber Café expanded its brand beyond a traditional gaming hub as it transformed the café into a multi-faceted digital hub that serves gamers, professionals, students and digital enthusiasts alike.

It was established in 2007 and has been referred to as the "Mang Inasal of internet cafes." 

With this relaunch, the brand introduces a host of new services.

Its co-working spaces are modern, comfortable areas with high-speed internet and office amenities, perfect for freelancers, remote workers and students. Its private pods are sound-proofed spaces ideal for live streaming, podcast recording and virtual meetings. 

There are also educational workshops, which are sessions on digital literacy, content creation, gaming strategies and many more.

The cyber café industry, like many others, faced significant challenges during the pandemic, leading to the closure of numerous establishments. However, as the world begins to recover and adapt, cyber cafés are once again finding their footing and proving their relevance.

The brand has been positioning itself to meet these demands by providing a versatile space where people can connect, create and collaborate.

