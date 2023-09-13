^

Modern Living

Mandaue on the rise: 5 top developments to look forward to in Cebu's industrial hub

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 5:50pm
Mandaue on the rise: 5 top developments to look forward to in Cebu's industrial hub
Mandaue continues to look to the future with multiple developments that will usher the city toward progress
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — The city of Mandaue lies in a strategic location. From the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, it is the gateway to the cities and municipalities in the province. It is also just minutes away from the major growth points in the Metro Cebu area.

The prime positioning of Mandaue has helped in fast-tracking progress in the city, being recognized as one of three highly-urbanized cities in Central Visayas and the industrial hub of the region. It is home to about 10,000 industrial and commercial locators.

Mandaue continues to look to the future with multiple developments that will usher the city toward progress:

Metro Cebu Expressway

The Metro Cebu Expressway (MCE), a 56.9 km long project, is expected to solve the traffic congestion within Metro Cebu. The South to North expressway is divided into three segments including the Minglanilla – Cebu City – Mandaue/Consolacion Bdry portion; Mandaue/Consolacion Bdry. to Danao City section; and Naga City – Minglanilla component.

Once completed, MCE aims to ease the movement of people and commerce in Metro Cebu’s Central Business Districts and economic/export and tourism zones. Providing mobility, MCE
targets to drive economic growth across Cebu’s urban districts.

Cebu Bus Rapid Transit

Also on a mission to decongest roads is the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT), a bus service with dedicated routes traversing a 13.8-kilometer road. The project seeks to provide commuters with a faster alternative transportation to and from schools, workplaces, and other lifestyle centers.

Under the project, buses will run on a priority lane- one in each opposite direction- while the rest of the lanes will be opened for mixed-use traffic.

“Cebu is simply beaming with progress. The extensive transportation systems on the works promise great opportunities to Cebuanos and even greater returns for investors. These are also our considerations in bringing about Mantawi Residences right in Mandaue, so that our future residents can benefit from living right at the frontier of progress” said Karen Cesario, RLC Residences’ Senior Director, Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer.

New Cebu International Container Port

Future development in Mandaue are all geared towards improving the quality of life through economic progress, and the upcoming New Cebu International Container Port (NCICP) is no
exception. This new project will be built on a reclaimed area in Consolacion and is set to help ease the state of doing business in the area through better infrastructure. Featuring a berthing facility that can accommodate two 2,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit vessels at the same time, NCICP is seen to aid in flourishing local business with competitive prices and increase economic opportunities for the residents once fully built and operational.

With its improved facilities and structures for containers with an inclusion of an access road and bridge, the NCICP is expected to ease the increasing volumes being handled by the Cebu International Port and enhance the flow of goods and services in the Visayas region.

Mantawi Residences

Mantawi Residences is RLC Residences’ first premium development in Cebu. It is strategically located in Ouano Avenue and promises spacious and smart home-upgraded units ranging from one to three bedrooms and penthouse suites. These units all come with loggia – an extended living space where soon-to-be homeowners can comfortably relax while appreciating the beautiful city skyline of Cebu.

Apart from these, residents will be treated to hyper-sized indoor and outdoor facilities spread out in 1.3 hectares of amenity area. These include beach-inspired swimming pools, landscaped areas, jogging trails, a pet park, a spa, and indoor amenities including a game room, a work lounge, and a private theater among others.

Aside from elevating the lifestyles of its future residents, Mantawi Residences will also open its ground floor to house global brands and upscale dining areas that will level up commercial
activities in the area.

Premiere Waterfront Development by Global City Mandaue Corporation

The Global City Mandaue Corporation is developing a 101-hectare premier waterfront project along the Mactan Channel. It will feature office spaces, malls, luxury retail options, hotels, resorts, and restaurants. Cultural spaces like galleries, museums, and libraries will also rise.

Pocket parks, pathways, and playgrounds will complete the vibrant lifestyle experience. The project had its groundbreaking in May of 2022. When it is completed, those living in Mantawi Residences will have access to a hub for business, culture, education, and entertainment.

vuukle comment

JOHN PRATS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
How to furnish your first home: Furniture business owner shares tips
Exclusive
7 days ago

How to furnish your first home: Furniture business owner shares tips

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Furniture Deals Philippines owner Al Navarro gave tips to young professional on choosing the right furniture in their first...
Modern Living
fbtw
Kelsey Merritt purchases her first house in Los Angeles
11 days ago

Kelsey Merritt purchases her first house in Los Angeles

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Kelsey Merritt posed in a white maxi dress in several nooks of her new home, which include French doors, two green-colored...
Modern Living
fbtw
Tired of Metro Manila? Appreciate &lsquo;connected living&rsquo; at first low-rise condo inside Lancaster New City
brandSpace
12 days ago

Tired of Metro Manila? Appreciate ‘connected living’ at first low-rise condo inside Lancaster New City

By May Dedicatoria | 12 days ago
Last July, Profriends, the township developer behind Westwind at Lancaster New City, unveiled the new project to its business...
Modern Living
fbtw
'Power of manifestation': Rabiya Mateo shows off first car, new family house
12 days ago

'Power of manifestation': Rabiya Mateo shows off first car, new family house

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Former beauty queen and now host-actress Rabiya Mateo is feeling blessed after reflecting on her first car and the permanent...
Modern Living
fbtw
Redefine your space with LG CordZero
brandSpace
14 days ago

Redefine your space with LG CordZero

14 days ago
With LG’s state-of-the-art CordZero All-in-One Tower Vacuum, homes aren't just cleaned, they're transformed.
Modern Living
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with