Mandaue on the rise: 5 top developments to look forward to in Cebu's industrial hub

MANILA, Philippines — The city of Mandaue lies in a strategic location. From the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, it is the gateway to the cities and municipalities in the province. It is also just minutes away from the major growth points in the Metro Cebu area.

The prime positioning of Mandaue has helped in fast-tracking progress in the city, being recognized as one of three highly-urbanized cities in Central Visayas and the industrial hub of the region. It is home to about 10,000 industrial and commercial locators.

Mandaue continues to look to the future with multiple developments that will usher the city toward progress:

Metro Cebu Expressway

The Metro Cebu Expressway (MCE), a 56.9 km long project, is expected to solve the traffic congestion within Metro Cebu. The South to North expressway is divided into three segments including the Minglanilla – Cebu City – Mandaue/Consolacion Bdry portion; Mandaue/Consolacion Bdry. to Danao City section; and Naga City – Minglanilla component.

Once completed, MCE aims to ease the movement of people and commerce in Metro Cebu’s Central Business Districts and economic/export and tourism zones. Providing mobility, MCE

targets to drive economic growth across Cebu’s urban districts.

Cebu Bus Rapid Transit

Also on a mission to decongest roads is the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT), a bus service with dedicated routes traversing a 13.8-kilometer road. The project seeks to provide commuters with a faster alternative transportation to and from schools, workplaces, and other lifestyle centers.

Under the project, buses will run on a priority lane- one in each opposite direction- while the rest of the lanes will be opened for mixed-use traffic.

“Cebu is simply beaming with progress. The extensive transportation systems on the works promise great opportunities to Cebuanos and even greater returns for investors. These are also our considerations in bringing about Mantawi Residences right in Mandaue, so that our future residents can benefit from living right at the frontier of progress” said Karen Cesario, RLC Residences’ Senior Director, Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer.

New Cebu International Container Port

Future development in Mandaue are all geared towards improving the quality of life through economic progress, and the upcoming New Cebu International Container Port (NCICP) is no

exception. This new project will be built on a reclaimed area in Consolacion and is set to help ease the state of doing business in the area through better infrastructure. Featuring a berthing facility that can accommodate two 2,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit vessels at the same time, NCICP is seen to aid in flourishing local business with competitive prices and increase economic opportunities for the residents once fully built and operational.

With its improved facilities and structures for containers with an inclusion of an access road and bridge, the NCICP is expected to ease the increasing volumes being handled by the Cebu International Port and enhance the flow of goods and services in the Visayas region.

Mantawi Residences

Mantawi Residences is RLC Residences’ first premium development in Cebu. It is strategically located in Ouano Avenue and promises spacious and smart home-upgraded units ranging from one to three bedrooms and penthouse suites. These units all come with loggia – an extended living space where soon-to-be homeowners can comfortably relax while appreciating the beautiful city skyline of Cebu.

Apart from these, residents will be treated to hyper-sized indoor and outdoor facilities spread out in 1.3 hectares of amenity area. These include beach-inspired swimming pools, landscaped areas, jogging trails, a pet park, a spa, and indoor amenities including a game room, a work lounge, and a private theater among others.

Aside from elevating the lifestyles of its future residents, Mantawi Residences will also open its ground floor to house global brands and upscale dining areas that will level up commercial

activities in the area.

Premiere Waterfront Development by Global City Mandaue Corporation

The Global City Mandaue Corporation is developing a 101-hectare premier waterfront project along the Mactan Channel. It will feature office spaces, malls, luxury retail options, hotels, resorts, and restaurants. Cultural spaces like galleries, museums, and libraries will also rise.

Pocket parks, pathways, and playgrounds will complete the vibrant lifestyle experience. The project had its groundbreaking in May of 2022. When it is completed, those living in Mantawi Residences will have access to a hub for business, culture, education, and entertainment.