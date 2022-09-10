(P)Raize the ride

The year 2022 has been a significant one for us. First and perhaps foremost because it is the year that some normalcy has returned to the world with the pandemic fears waning — definitely a year that our hopes for a bright future started rising.

As always, for drivers like me, being at the cockpit of a vehicle — and being able to drive freely — is a sure sign that the future is bright.

It was a joy to get into the Toyota Raize, further raising my hopes for the beauty of the Toyota SUV. This is a newcomer that’s ready to play and to succeed.

The drive

The past couple of years have redefined a lot of things, from the way we interact with one another to how we work and play, and most definitely how we intend to reach wherever we want.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) brings one of the most awaited vehicles of 2022 — the Toyota Raize — definitely an SUV that is good for putting a lot of grocery stuff in, for loading the kids, and for an everyday drive to work or wherever it is you travel to. The Raize is designed for those who want to experience an SUV to carry on luggage but are also looking for a vehicle that’s compact and easy to drive.

It was fun to drive an SUV with a 1.0 Turbo-charged CVT under the hood. The Raize is powered by a three-cylinder, inline, 12-valve DOHC with VVT-i engine for the Turbo CVT variant, and Dual VVT-i for the G CVT, E CVT, and E MT variants, all that in a compact body.

As I started the engine and listened to it hum, I was a happy driver. For this middle of the weekday I had my sights set on an easy and fun alone-time drive to Tagaytay. We all need to take a short break when the mind is busy thinking about life.

I was really pleasantly surprised at how well the Toyota Raize showed its outstanding levels of driving performance and safety, even when driving at top speed on SLEX. It keeps my peace of mind intact and my love for safe drives close to my heart.

I drove that early morning for the ride and a snack, too. When I got to Bag of Beans to get a drink and some bread, I took a good look at this oh, sooo cute Raize.

Take a seat: The console is easy to read.

The look of fun

For starters the 1.0 Turbo CVT has split-type LED headlamps with line guide with daytime running lights available for all variants. And, of course, with the fun exteriors in light blue — how much more joy can there be? I smiled as I looked at the parked Raize.

Step inside and the smile lingers with the leather and silver ornaments and the cool-looking steering wheel. I must say that as I sat on the seats I noticed how comfy they are — a good plus when on a road trip. The five-seater compact vehicle also comes with surprisingly roomy cargo space that can carry anything from the essential to the recreational.

For those among us for whom connectivity is as important as food, the Toyota Raize can easily connect drivers to the important mobility apps through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto running on an 8” or 9” Display Audio with up to six-speaker system. Power is not a problem as it also has two USB charging ports and a 12-volt accessory outlet.

Back behind the wheel on the way home, mind at peace and tummy happy — that is what all drives should be about — Raizing our joy (couldn’t help myself).

Drive on.