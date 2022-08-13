Discovering new territories

If there is one good thing that the pandemic years have taught me, it is that getting out of my comfort zone is good.

Recently, I was fortunate enough to take a spin in the Ford Territory and behind its wheel I drove to places unknown in the south of manila.

Sure, the places are near where I reside, for now. But sometimes, these nearby areas are the least explored areas.

Details matter: The cockpit is a charm.

About the Ford Territory, I learned that Ford Philippines has had good sales in the first quarter of the year, with sales reaching 4,634 units led by the Ford Ranger and Ford Territory. The Territory, in fact, posted its best-ever retail sales in March 2022, with 904 units. This is the reason why the Ford Territory remained the leader in the small SUV segment, with an average quarterly market share of 54 percent and a 63 percent market share in March.

With these kind of sales it is no wonder the Territory is the SUV one would love to drive when learning new things about the Philippines and staying safe inside it, too.

From behind: There is more than enough space for all essentials.

“We are off to a great start this year as we see the growing popularity of our Ford vehicle lineup among our customers, particularly the Ford Territory, which continues to be one of the bestselling SUVs in the market today,” said Mike Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines. “With the easing of travel restrictions and increased demand for safe mobility, we are optimistic that we will maintain the momentum in the next quarter together with our Ford dealers nationwide.”

The Ford Territory also reached its 10,000th customer milestone at the end of the first quarter, with sales reaching 10,758 units since its launch in August 2020. Ford’s small SUV first achieved its 5,000th sales milestone in June last year then celebrated its 8,000th sales milestone in November.

Safe always — no matter the road

As I drove around the wider streets of Alabang and Las Piñas, I got a chance to experience and feel the Territory’s sleek and stylish design, impressive performance, and driver-assist technologies, which have become what I believe is the new standard for small SUVs.

The streets in the inner areas of Las Piñas are small and difficult to maneuver in, yet the Ford Territory made me feel safe inside while it kept a safe distance on the narrow roads — always letting me know that the clearance was on point.

Of course the best measure is the growing community of Ford Territory owners who have lauded its capabilities and features, which include the panoramic moon roof, 360-Degree Around View Monitor, Blind Spot Information System, 10-inch infotainment system, and Apple Carplay with wireless connectivity feature and Android Auto Capability.

Fording onward

I felt so comfortable in the Territory, whether I was driving it, parking it or just sitting in the backseat and checking what it felt like to be a passenger.

I parked the SUV for a bit as I walked to get a drink and pastry. As I moved away from the Territory it was hard to remove my gaze from the beauty that it is — knowing that driving it is equally as fun and rewarding.

I heard that Ford Philippines is set to sustain its momentum with the launches of the next-generation Ford Ranger and next-generation Ford Everest in the second half of the year, alongside new customer service innovations that will enhance the ownership experience.

Discovering more about oneself while behind the wheel of the Ford Territory is what completes my adventures.

Drive on.