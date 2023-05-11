Staying home this Mother’s Day? Here are feel-good films for your movie night

Spend a few hours of this special day with a movie that Mom and kids (or kids at heart) will enjoy.

MANILA, Phiippines — Don’t be surprised if your mom insists on simply getting a quiet siesta and maybe skipping a house chore or two for her Mother's Day gift. Besides, she knows that the next day is another #MotivationMonday that needs her juggling skills.

Make your simple celebration more special and memorable with handwritten letters and home-cooked meals.

Then gather around in the living room, give Mom the best seat on the couch and play a feel-good movie that she can relate to and enjoy.

We’ve prepared you a quick list of films to make her laugh, cry, even sing and dance along!

Little Women (2019)

Girls who have read the classic novel or watched the adaptation may choose sides with any of the four sisters. Throughout the story, however, Marmee—the mother—will always be the core strength of the March family.

Her lifetime tasks include instilling important values to her children, no matter their age; comforting every single one on their bad days and cheering them up on great ones, until they become strong and independent individuals themselves.

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

A favorite reading assignment in English and Literature classes, this novel-turned-film especially pulls at the heartstrings of mothers and daughters with cultural differences.

It explores how varying beliefs can create conflicts between mothers and daughters, but also how respect, forgiveness and communication—like powerful storytelling—can cure wounds and unite families more.

Maleficent (2014)

For moms with little daughters requesting a Mother’s Day movie session but cannot endure complex stories, here’s a non-traditional movie about motherhood.

The movie shows Maleficent’s important maternal role in Aurora’s life, which is also similar to how she raised and took care of Conall in the movie sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

In the real world, some mothers turn into “mommysaurus” for lack of patience or sleep, but one will always, always see their nurturing and protective nature.

Juno (2007)

Does showing teenagers these movies about early pregnancy still work? Anyway, what’s certain is that this film will definitely bring fun and heartwarming feels to your mom and the whole family.

Sixteen-year-old Juno becomes pregnant, and after visiting an abortion clinic, she decides to keep the baby. Selfless as mothers can be, she realizes she has to give the baby up for adoption while she fixes her own life.

Of course, there’s a happy ending! Just you watch.

Anak (2000)

Make sure to prepare boxes of tissue because your mom might cry her eyes out long before getting that “feel good” moment from this film.

The classic movie tackles the story of a Filipino domestic helper in Hong Kong, her sacrifices and difficulty in maintaining a long-distance communication with her family, especially with her eldest child.

The theme revolves around communication, forgiveness and unconditional love.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Just the perfect movie to watch with moms who love hitting ABBA songs on the videoke!

Nothing beats letting your mother experience Mamma Mia!’s live musical, but at least she can freely dance along at home, and prop her legs on the couch.

Having the picturesque Greece takes the romantic-comedy up a notch, making it one of the best summer-binge movies as well.

The story follows Donna and her daughter, Sophie, who invites three men to her upcoming wedding, with hopes that one of them is her father. What could be crazier than that?

To all our moms and mom figures, we love you. Happy Mother’s Day!