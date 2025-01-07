fresh no ads
Kathryn Bernardo pens sweet birthday message for mom Min

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 7, 2025 | 3:46pm
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo penned a warm birthday message for her mom Min.

In her Instagram account, Kathryn uploaded photos of her and her mom. 

"They say you can’t choose your family, but if I had the chance, I’d still choose you to be my mom — over and over again," Kathryn wrote. 

"Our relationship may not be perfect (lots of fights and misunderstandings), but it’s the imperfect moments that made us stronger. They made me love you even more," she added. 

Kathryn credited her mom for making her who she is now. 

"You’re a big part of who I am today, Mama. We don’t say it much, but we love you dearly. Your happiness will always be my happiness. Happy Birthday!" she said. 

"Love, your bunso (the most kulit and stressful one)," she added. 

