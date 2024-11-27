Jitters plus menstruation? How first year students from PUP are navigating college

Kotex was present at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines last October 7 to give away free Kotex Freedom products. Its pop-up booth also sparked conversations about periods, self-expression and menstrual health.

MANILA, Philippines — Starting college is by far the most thrilling moment in a student’s life. After leaving the confined walls of high school, college life begins with excitement, jitters, and for girls, menstruation.

This makes their journey much more complicated. Just when they’re adjusting to classes, discovering the campus and making new friends, they also feel anxious and more cautious with their every move.

Kotex understands this and aims to empower students in their freshman year by providing superior comfort and protection and more importantly, know-hows and support when dealing with their period.

We caught up with some freshies who opened up about their most common menstrual symptoms, and how these affect their college life.

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez Bachelor of Science in Management Accounting students and classmates Jamae, Angelica and Therese

That day, student leader Therese Vergara had her period which was only her second for the entire year. Her Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) results in irregular menstruation.

Therese, who is taking up Bachelor of Science in Management Accounting, also had to attend block officers’ orientation and a meeting with her groupmates despite her period. But there’s more as she still needed to power through with her parttime job at night.

She opened up, “Ang difficult n’ya sa part ko na student during the day then working student at night. Ang hirap pagsabayin ng acads and work and then I experience pain on lower abdomen and lower back. Meron ding headache from migraine.”

Similar to Therese, her classmate Angelica Villanueva is also diagnosed PCOS. “Once I get a period, it’s super strong and lasts for more than a week, up to three weeks. Because sobrang lakas nya, every minute, I feel like I need to change my pads already,” Angelica shared.

Their classmate and friend Jamae Pelleja relates to them as her menstrual symptoms affects her focus in her classes. But since they’re together, they can support each other as girls’ girl.

The same is the case for Tala Verzosa, first year Financial Management student at the College of Business Administration.

As a working student, she expressed, “I feel like it [my period] hinders my school and my work. I really can’t maximize my productivity.”

Tala was at the PUP Main Campus for her first-ever face-to-face class and, of course, she was feeling excited and nervous at the same time. Her visit to the Kotex booth made the day more fun.

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez Tala Verzosa, first year Financial Management student at the College of Business Administration

Bachelor of Science in Economics students and classmates Eliz Jerez and CJ Javier also dropped by the Kotex booth. Together, they are discovering their course and campus, including getting lost and having a hard time finding their classrooms.

For her part, CJ’s worries that the extreme heat in the campus could make her period days more uncomfortable.

Indeed, navigating college could be extra challenging for young women as they also have to manage their menstruation along with their studies. It’s important that they use pads that can lessen their anxiety and empower them in their journey.

Asked what they look for in their pads, majority of the freshies answered a comfortable and absorbent pad so they don’t feel held back.

For example, CJ uses and loves Kotex because it’s thinner compared to others. “Hindi siya bulky. When I’m using it, I don’t feel like I’m wearing a pad.” Because of this, she could also work out in the gym even when she has her period. “Hindi siya nakakasagabal and I feel free and comfortable.”

Philstar.com / Enrico Alonzo Bachelor of Science in Economics students and classmates Eliz Jerez and CJ Javier

Thanks to their trusted pads, support from peers and empowerment from brands like Kotex, these PUP freshmen remain enthusiastic and hopeful in their next four years in college.

Asked what they look forward to, Jamae answered: “A lot of learning. And mas makikilala ko yong sarili ko, including my weaknesses and strengths.”

“College is the preparation of my future. I want to be prepared by gaining experiences here,” Angelica said.

For Eliz, it’s “quality education,” while Therese simply answered: “Friendships and happy memories.”

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Kotex. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.