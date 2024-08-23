Fueling the body right: Understanding a well-functioning digestive system

Digestive wellness is not just about avoiding discomfort after meals — it is the key that unlocks the goodness in your food.

MANILA, Philippines — Good digestive health is vital for overall well-being, and it starts with your choice of what to eat and what to nourish your body with.

As busy as you are, achieving the ideal balance of nutrients from food alone can sometimes be a big challenge. You sometimes consume the wrong things, considering what is available to you.

According to the “State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2022” report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), people face difficulties in accessing a healthy diet. The report revealed that in 2020, approximately 3 billion people worldwide do not follow a healthy and nutritious diet.

In the Philippines, studies show that many adults do not meet the recommended daily intake of essential nutrients. Backing this up is the World Bank report on undernutrition in the Philippines, which indicates significant gaps in nutrient intake among the population, thus contributing to the country's concern for undernutrition.

Additionally, research published in the Nutrition Journal pointed out that Filipino adults often consume diets lacking in important nutrients, which correlates with increased risks of diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, among others.

Understanding the role of digestive wellness

Digestive wellness is not just about avoiding discomfort after meals — it is the key that unlocks the goodness in your food.

A well-functioning digestive system breaks down food efficiently, allowing your body to absorb vital nutrients. These nutrients power one’s energy, immunity, and mental well-being. Thus, a poor digestive system can leave you feeling like you're putting in the effort but not getting the results. Even the most nutritious meals may not be fully utilized if your body struggles to absorb them.

Nutrition plays a pivotal role in supporting one’s digestive health. Maintaining a well-balanced diet rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals helps keep your digestive tract running smoothly. Think of your body as a car: Without the right fuel, it won’t run efficiently. The same goes for your digestive system. It needs the right nutrients to keep you going strong.

However, despite your best efforts, several diets often fall short. This is where specific supplements come into play. They bridge the nutritional gaps, ensuring that your body gets what it needs to function optimally.

In fact, according to a report by Vero and Decision Lab, at least 70% of millennials and 60% of Gen Zs say that they take vitamins and supplements regularly, with 75.5% of Gen Zs and 85% of millennials using supplements to help boost immunity.

Digestive health allies

While you should aim to get most of your nutrients from food, the reality is that it is not always possible. Busy schedules, resorting to processed and fatty foods, and even certain cooking methods can reduce the nutrient content of your meals.

This is why supplements are important to help fill in the nutritional gaps and maintain digestive health.

For instance, digestive enzyme supplements can help break down food more effectively, making it easier for your body to absorb nutrients. Similarly, probiotics introduce beneficial bacteria to your gut, thus supporting a healthy microbiome and improving digestion.

Benefits of digestive enzymes and probiotics

Digestive enzymes and probiotics are essential in your journey to better digestive health.

For instance, LAC GastroRx Digest Enzymes, a plant-based formula rich in enzymes from fermented fruit and vegetable extracts, is said to enhance nutrient absorption and supports healthy digestion.

Its makers say it is ideal for those experiencing age-related or stress-induced indigestion. These enzymes improve the release of macro and micro-nutrients from food. It also comes in powdered stick form, offering a convenient way to take in digestive enzymes and well-studied probiotic strains that are vital for gut wellness.

Similarly, LAC Probiotics Complex 25B CFUs capsules, made with ingredients such as Lactobacillus Casei and Lactobacillus Paracasei, Lactobacillus Crispatus, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus Lactobacillus Fermentum, and Lactobacillus Acidophilus, help fight against harmful bacteria and reduce food intolerance while breaking down food better. They also promote absorption of nutrients, promote gastrointestinal health, and boost immunity.

By keeping yourself in check when it comes to proper nutrition as well as incorporating such supplements that are beneficial to the body, you can maintain peak digestive health despite your hectic lifestyle.

Remember: A healthy gut means a happier you. So, make digestive wellness a priority.

RELATED: Digestive health expert explains healthy gut benefits