WATCH: P&G steps up to support DOH's 'BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19' program

MANILA, Philippines — As the global health crisis rages on, the government and the private sector continue to work hand-in-hand to employ measures to keep the country safe.

Living up to this mission is trusted consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) Philippines. In support of the Department of Health (DOH), the multinational firm stepped up to lend its brands’ expertise, scale and networks to reach Filipinos with "BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19", the DOH nationwide education campaign that empowers every Filipino to be a responsible citizen and instrument of change in the country’s fight against COVID-19. P&G is the maker of trusted leading brands like Safeguard, Ariel, Joy and Head & Shoulders.

“BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19 is an initiative to empower each Filipino to fight the virus by practicing healthy habits and preventive measures in their household and in their daily lives. We are thankful for public-private partnerships like this one with P&G that help us reach millions of Filipinos,” said Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho, Director IV of the DOH’s Health Promotion Bureau, in a statement.

“We are one with the country in the fight against COVID-19. P&G and DOH have always shared the same intent of keeping Filipino families safe and healthy. Access to health, hygiene, and education will always be part of P&G’s core mission to safeguard the health of Filipinos,” shared Raffy Fajardo, President and General Manager of P&G Philippines.

Photo Release Raffy Fajardo, President and General Manager of P&G Philippines, and Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho, Director IV of the DOH’s Health Promotion Bureau, during the online launch of the partnership between P&G Philippines and DOH.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, P&G has stepped up to be a force for good in the country, collaborating with the government, industry and the development sector in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now helping the DOH in the campaign through three key actions:

1. Empowering Filipinos to BIDA Solusyon

P&G and the DOH are helping equip Filipinos with the right knowledge so they too can be responsible heroes fighting the virus in their own homes and communities. BIDA Solusyon’s main thrust is to involve everyone to be part of the solution against the collective national hurdle through preventive practices such as hygiene education and habit formation.



The BIDA campaign reinforces the message that every Filipino can actively participate in fighting the disease at home and within the community by practicing four crucial personal hygiene practices:

B for “Bawal Walang Mask” (not wearing mask is prohibited)

I for “I-sanitize ang Kamay at Bahay” (sanitize your hands and avoid touching things)

D for “Dumistansya ng Isang Metro” (always stand at least one meter away)

A for “Alamin ang Totoong Impormasyon” (get your news only from reliable sources)

For more than 85 years in the Philippines, P&G has committed to providing essential health, hygiene and cleaning products to Filipinos. Safeguard, the country’s leading anti-bacterial soap, has always advocated for proper handwashing. Brands like Ariel detergent, Joy dishwashing liquid, and Head & Shoulders shampoo provide good value with superior and clinically proven cleaning benefits that serve the needs of millions of consumers.



With its expertise in home products, P&G aims to further promote good hygiene practices and will focus on the “I” component in the BIDA acronym, Isanitize ang Kamay at Bahay, to teach four key habits:

Handwashing with soap for 20 seconds (“Maghugas ng kamay gamit ang sabon ng 20 Segundo”)

Bathing as soon as one gets home (“Maligo agad pagkauwi”)

Separating used clothes and washing them immediately (“Ihiwalay at labhan agad ang panlabas na damit”)

Cleaning the kitchen and dishes (“Linisin lagi ang kusina at mga pinggan na pinagkainan at pinaglutuan”)

2. Using its marketing expertise to promote health and hygiene

From the get-go, P&G has been proactive in helping the DOH address national health crises and champion hygiene education to keep Filipino families and consumers safe and healthy through various programs.



It can be recalled that P&G transformed its manufacturing facilities in Laguna to produce much-needed medical grade face masks, subsequently donating one million of these to the DOH, several hospitals, and other health authorities. To date, use of face masks in public is mandated by the IATF.



The company continues to provide its expertise to improve public awareness for BIDA Solusyon. P&G is utilizing its marketing, sales, and manufacturing expertise, as well as its vast media network and reach to urge 10 million families to be part of BIDA Solusyon by protecting the health and safety of their homes and families.

Photo Release BIDA Hygiene Solution Centers in supermarkets nationwide housing BIDA education materials and P&G's trusted hygiene products.

In order to fast-track the dissemination and recall of the BIDA safety and sanitation guidelines against COVID-19, P&G spearheaded the creation of educational media materials such as the BIDA song, music video, and BIDA information videos. These will be released across TV, radio and social media platforms to remind Filipinos of their role to keep their families and homes safe especially for vulnerable members like the elderly, immuno-compromised and young children.



P&G has also made and launched BIDA hygiene solution centers housing BIDA education materials and its trusted hygiene products. These are located in 96 supermarket branches nationwide, which could reach around four million Filipinos everyday. These hygiene centers also help provide a more convenient store experience for shoppers who may purchase all their home hygiene products in one central area, so they can shop quickly and minimize long queues inside and outside the grocery stores.

3. Giving vulnerable Filipinos access to health and hygiene products

P&G has not only lent its expertise in creation and promotion of crucial public information, it has also concretized its position even more as a vanguard of a safe and sanitary Philippines by donating products from its household-name hygiene brands like Safeguard, Joy, Ariel and Head & Shoulders to the DOH and US Agency for International Development (USAID).

These will be made into BIDA home kits to be distributed nationwide to 70,000 families who are more vulnerable to the virus, citizens located in COVID-19 hotspots and quarantine centers, locally stranded individuals and displaced persons in temporary shelters.

Photo Release The BIDA home kits to be distributed nationwide to 70,000 families who are more vulnerable to the virus.

Become a BIDA

Understand how you can take part in the campaign by watching the BIDA sa Bahay Music Video:



In a bid to instill the right daily habits as part of the public’s response to fighting COVID-19, P&G, together with the DOH, is urging and empowering all Filipinos to be a responsible part of the solution and become the best BIDA they can be in these trying times.

To learn more about the BIDA campaign, follow the BIDA Solusyon Facebook page here. To watch the upcoming education videos, follow P&G, Safeguard, Ariel, Joy, and Head & Shoulders.

For more information about P&G’s continuing efforts to promote healthy and safety, follow them on Facebook here. To know more about P&G’s beloved brands, visit the website here.