How to score prizes from claw machine: Myrtle Sarrosa, Timezone share hacks

MANILA, Philippines — Love playing with claw machines but you’re not always lucky to get a prize?

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, “Pinoy Big Brother” winner and actress Myrtle Sarrosa and Timezone Philippines Chief Executive Officer, President and General Manager Raffy Prats shared some hacks on how to get prizes from claw machines with the least number of tries.

Myrtle’s tip was to position the claw to the stuffed toy’s body so two claws would hold on to it, while Prats’ advice is to move the toy until it is positioned well enough for a sure catch.

“It’s really surreal. It’s a dream come true!” exclaimed Sarrosa, referring not only to being named as Timezone Philippines’ first ever celebrity endorser, but also for being able to finally get inside a claw machine.

“Never in my life did I think na makakapasok ako (ng claw machine)!” she declared after emerging out of a Doll Empire arcade game for her great unveiling as the new brand ambassador.

Despite practically growing up in the arcades, she admitted that she is still very challenged by the huge crane machine.

“There was one specifically, I tried and tried and tried to get and it was really challenging,” she said. “So masasabi ko talaga, the crane machine would be the most challenging for me.” —