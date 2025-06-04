Timezone to expand flagship Glorietta 4 store

Timezone Philippines Chief Executive Officer, President and General Manager Raffy Prats (center) with the brand's first ever Filipino ambassador Myrtle Sarrosa

MANILA, Philippines — Property developer Ayala Land is reportedly spending over P3 billion to overhaul the whole Glorietta and Greenbelt complex, and among those excited for the facelift is gaming and leisure company Timezone Philippines.

In a recent press launch in Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Timezone Philippines Chief Executive Officer, President and General Manager Raffy Prats declared that alongside Glorietta and Greenbelt’s overhaul, they are also expanding Timezone’s flagship Glorietta branch.

According to him, there is no Timezone if not for their store in Glorietta 4, “where everything began,” including the company’s introduction to the Philippines of the popular arcade Dance Dance Revolution, which is now known as Pump It Up.

Indeed, the Glorietta 4 branch is “very memorable” for the company and for many who grew up playing at the arcades like actress Myrtle Sarrosa, who was named as the brand’s first ever Filipino ambassador during the same event.

Sarrosa, said Prats, would be launching “a special machine” or attraction at the soon-to-be expanded Glorietta 4 branch, which would soon be outfitted with bowling, billiards, and music zones in addition to its over a hundred arcade games.

Apart from the usual arcade, the brand is proud to have also brought in short-lane bowling that allows people to play the sport without changing shoes; as well as bumper cars, and even trampolines.

“Before, we were only 300 to 400 square-meter outlets,” Prats enthused. “But now, we’re opening, like this one in (Ayala Malls) Manila Bay, it’s 2,200 square meters! Trinoma’s 2,500 square meters! Fairview Terraces is 2,700 square meters!”

The Glorietta 4 expansion, he noted, is among the brand’s latest developments in its quest to become a multi-attraction playground.