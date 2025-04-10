Experts warn of cybersecurity issues while commuting

ZURICH, Switzerland — A survey commissioned by cybersecurity company NordVPN found that a majority of commuters globally are concerned about cybersecurity but still take risks while in transit.

The survey was conducted by external companies Cint and Norstat last February 20 to March 2, 2025 in 11 countries for adult internet users between 18 and 74 years old. Respondents from South Korea were only up to 64 years old.

A thousand people each from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, South Korea, and Japan were surveyed, as were 800 from Spain.

The survey found that up to eight out of 10 people commuted regularly, and 61% of commuters connect to the Internet while traveling.

Broken down, 54% use smartphones to listen to music or podcasts, half of respondents make calls and send messages, 45% scroll through social media, a third of respondents watch videos, movies, and shows, 27% play games, and 24% do work-related tasks.

But a growing concern is "shoulder surfing" or when other people glances at another's screen while in crowded public places, and nearly a quarter of commuters have witnessed such.

"Commuting time has turned into screen time... people stay connected to the internet even in transit. But few stop to think about the security risks that come with being online in constantly changing environments," said NordVPN cybersecurity expert Adrianus Warmenhoven in a statement.

Warmenhoven also pointed out the survey found 69% of respondents are concerned about possible cyber threats while in transit.

Most commuters are willing to risk using unsecured networks, exposing their data to potential hackers as the lack of encryption in public Wi-Fi networks make connections highly vulnerable to attacks.

Some commuters do take protective measures — 47% use strong passwords, 46% keep their software updated, and 37% avoid giving sensitive information — while 18% of respondents don't take any measures at all.

There is also a concern about distractions as 21% of commuters admitted missing their stops because they were distracted by their devices.

