What makes a good phone? Khalil Ramos shares list

MANILA, Philippines — Khalil Ramos is not price-conscious when it comes to phones.

For him, he is more attracted to its capabilities that could help his work as an actor and a content creator.

The singer-actor spoke to reporters at the sidelines of the launch of the RedMi Note 14 Pro in SM Mall of Asia recently, where he talked about the phone and its features that help him as a content creator.

“Phones are no longer just for communication or just for texting or calling right now, especially for content creators like me, also for actors, doon kami nagpo-post. That's where we manage our social media accounts. That's where we create content.

“Actually in my phone, I could shoot, I could edit. You know, with all the tools right now, especially with what we just launched here, the RedMi Note 14 Pro, it has AI (Artifical Intelligence) features built in. It's very important to have a phone that's feature-packed para sulit,” Khalil said.

The singer-actor said that it is important to research about the phone one is interested to buy, specifically about how it will fit with one’s needs.

“I’m not one that just looks at the price and goes, ‘Oh ‘yung pinakamahal ‘yung kukunin ko kasi that's probably the best one.’ Mas gusto ko ‘yung bang for the buck. ‘Yung price to quality ratio, parang you get more for what you pay for,” the singer-actor said.

“If you’re purchasing a phone, purchase one that you know will stand at some time, especially right now, AI generation na. So kailangan ‘yung phone mo in the next five to 10 years, dapat capable pa siya,” Khalil ended.

