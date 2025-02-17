Atom Araullo explains why permission is important in taking photos

MANILA, Philippines — In a time when anyone can be a photographer with the use of technology, Atom Araullo still underscored the importance of asking permission to take a photo of a subject.

The award-winning journalist answered questions on ethical dilemma related to his profession.

Atom said that in his line of work, he abides by the journalistic code of ethics. As opposed to photography enthusiasts, permission is still important.

“In the world of Photojournalism, there are certain standards that we have to follow because it is a serious profession. Isang rule in Photojournalism is you have to present what is real. The photos have to be accurate. You can’t embellish and you can’t also overly process your photographs na hindi na makatohananan… Hindi ka pwede mag-dagdag or bawas ng elements. The basic rules in Journalism also applies to Photojournalism,” he explained.

“You are restrained by reality,” he added.

In his years in the field, he has observed a rule.

“Only take pictures when you gain the trust of your subjects. If you ask permission. Gano'n lang ka-simple. If they say they’re not comfortable, you have to respect that,” he said.

He added that one has to make sure that it is a collaborative effort between the subject and the photographer.

When he was asked about the ethical dilemma in his line of work, Atom admitted that it does exist.

“Ang sagot doon ay simpleng oo. Meron talagang dilemma. Ano bang gusto mong maramdaman ng mga taong makakita ng litrato mo? Bilang photographers, hindi mo naman matatanggal ‘yung mga tinatawag nating aesthetics. Natural na sa atin ‘yun. Alam mo kung ano ‘yung magandang ilaw, magandang composition. Alam mong itong moment na ito mage-elicit ng certain kind of reaction sa audience,” he explained.

He continued, “Pero ang pinaka-importante sa lahat ay ma-take mo ‘yung pinaka-authentic na representation ng eksena na ‘yun… It’s okay to feel that and it’s important to feel that because you have to make decisions every time you take a photo.”

