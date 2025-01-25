Jose Rizal now a playable character in 'Civilization 7' game

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino author and national hero Jose Rizal will be one of the new playable characters in the upcoming "Sid Meier's Civilization 7" video game.

As the name suggests, the 4X game involves creating civilizations through several means — building, negotiations, conquests, and more.

The game also has leaders who help players progress in making their civilizations using the skills and abilities they are known for in history and reality.

Initially, players had to use mods in order to play Rizal on previous editions of "Civilization," but in the next installment arriving in February, Rizal will be a selectable leader.

A description by developer Firaxis Games describes Rizal as a Philippine hero and a passionate defender of the dignity and autonomy of Filipinos.

"He first gained his reputation as a political activist in Europe, criticizing the Spanish rule of his homeland, and though he advocated for peaceful reform and equal rights, Rizal was eventually tried and executed by the Spanish. Yet his revolutionary spirit could not be contained, and has inspired Filipinos ever since."

A first look video released by "Civilization" shows Rizal having cultural and diplomatic attributes, leans toward tropical map starts, and has a "Kapwa" agenda that endears him to leaders who do the most diplomatic endeavors.

"Sid Meier's Civilization VII" launches globally on February 11 and can be played on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam (also supports Mac and Linux). — Video from Sid Meier's Civilization's YouTube channel

