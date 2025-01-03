HONOR X9c 5G is coming this January 10 but can it survive a 500-ft drop test?

MANILA, Philippines — Leading smart devices provider HONOR Philippines just dropped #TheToughestPhone of 2025 as the country celebrated New Year’s Day. Coming on January 10, HONOR X9c 5G will be launched on HONOR’s Facebook page.

“This is our biggest launch ever and we’re excited to be dropping this the same time we welcome 2025! This smartphone is stronger with its All-Angle Ultra Defense. HONOR X9c 5G is now water, drop and heat-resistant. Mark your calendars on January 10 and get to know the toughest phone of 2025,” said HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.

All-Angle Triple Defense

The new HONOR X9c 5G sports an all-angle triple defense feature that has an SGS 5-Star rating for Drop Resistance. It also defied an industry standard as it can withstand up to two-meter drops.

HONOR X9c 5G also has water resistance feature with an IP65M rating. It can be submerged up to 25cm deep for a maximum of 5 minutes.

The biggest surprise of HONOR for the HONOR X9c 5G is the boiling test – a new trend that will make social media go wild yet again. With its heat resistance, the toughest phone can take extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C cold to 70°C hot.

So, mark your calendar on January 10 and witness the unveiling of the toughest phone of 2025 – the HONOR X9c 5G. Catch it live on HONOR’s Facebook page.

