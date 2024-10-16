Still in search of that perfect Bumble match? Your dating profile could use a boost with these tips, features!

MANILA, Philippines — Real talk: meeting new people nowadays can be a real challenge. That’s why online dating apps like Bumble are so popular—they make it easier to break the ice.

The thrill of scrolling and the hope of getting that “perfect catch” is what makes online dating a bit of an adventure. If you’re feeling a bit stuck, don’t worry. It’s perfectly normal!

And before you throw in the towel, take a moment to revamp your profile–even small tweaks can lead to better connections. Plus, there could be features on the app that you have missed and haven’t tried yet, so why not give them a shot?

Let’s review our Bumble basics and give your dating game the boost it deserves with these tried-and-tested ways.

1. Make your profile pop

Before diving into Bumble’s fun features, make sure your basics are covered. Fill out all six photo slots with recent, high-quality images, starting with a clear, smiling photo of yourself. Love at first swipe may be possible with those pictures!

Next, don’t skimp on your bio—make it more than a couple of sentences! Use this space to showcase your personality and give a glimpse into who you are and what you're seeking.

A good tip from Bumble’s guide is to think about the type of people you want to attract. Want someone who can make you laugh? Add a pun. Movie buff? Share your go-to film genre! By emphasizing your unique interests, you’re more likely to attract people who share your vibe!

Pro tip: Skip the group shots as your first photo! Instead, go for something that highlights your hobbies and lifestyle, and remember, including your fur baby is always a crowd-pleaser!

2. Don’t skip those Badges

Basic Info Badges provide quick insights into who you are! They appear under “My Basics” on your profile and cover essential details like your job, education, location and even more personal preferences like your views on religion or politics. If you’re into astrology, you can even showcase your zodiac sign—perfect for avoiding any potential red flags!

You can fill out as many or as few badges as you’re comfortable with, but the more you complete, the higher your chances of connecting with like-minded individuals.

After Basic Info Badges, we have the Interest Badges. To keep things dynamic, try adding some Interest Badges that showcase different sides of your personality. This simple change can make your profile feel brand new. According to Bumble, refreshing your profile in this way can also increase your chances of connecting with people who align with your updated interests and vibe.

Pro tip: Keep it authentic! Choose badges that genuinely represent you. If you don’t drink or are passionate about environmental issues, be upfront about it. Honesty helps you attract people who appreciate you for who you truly are.

3. Don’t be torpe. Trust Bumble's Opening Moves

Especially for the torpe people out there, one of Bumble’s latest features, Opening Moves, is something to check out.

For heterosexual matches, ladies are the first to set a question for potential matches to answer, making the first move easier without losing control of the interaction. In non-binary and same-gender matches, anyone can set and respond to the Opening Move question, adding more flexibility.

With Opening moves, starting a conversation is easier with great starters like “What’s one book you think everyone should read” or “What does your perfect weekend look like?” You can even create your own! This makes it fun and engaging to get a conversation going right from the start.

Pro Tip: Use a question that reflects your personality and interests—like “If you could explore any province in the Philippines right now, where would you choose to go and why (Surigao, Cebu, Aklan, Bantayan, etc.)? This propels more thoughtful and fun responses.

4. Break the ice with Profile Prompts

To spark meaningful conversations, make use of Profile Prompts. These engaging and insightful questions give potential matches a glimpse into your personality much like modern-day slam books that reveal what it’s like to be around you. Consider prompts like “When I unplug, I enjoy…” or “My ultimate green flag is…”

Once you match, this can be excellent conversation starters to dive into topics you’re both passionate about.

Pro Tip: Avoid short, generic responses. Be intentional and thoughtful with your answers. Choose prompts that allow you to share interesting or quirky details, like “The quickest way to my heart is…” or “Two truths and a lie.”

5. Jet-set your love life: Use Travel mode!

If your future match isn’t close by, they might be miles away—but no need to fret!

As you gear up for your next trip, use Bumble’s Travel Mode to change your location ahead of time. This feature lets locals know you’ll be in the area for a limited time, giving you the chance to meet new people before your journey even begins.

Boost your dating game with Bumble

Always remember, dating is a journey so take your time and enjoy the process—after all, a Bumble survey shows that many singles in the Philippines are doing just that. Nearly half (49%) are embracing “slow-dating,” prioritizing quality connections over quantity, with women leading the trend at 56%.

By embracing these tips and utilizing the Bumble’s many useful features, you can enhance your chances of making meaningful connections. With a little effort and creativity, you could soon find yourself swiping with purpose and excitement.

Ready to give it a go? Download Bumble today on App Store or Google Play.

