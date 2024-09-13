Prepare to take pro-level portraits with vivo V40’s Zeiss Multifocal Portrait

MANILA, Philippines — For millennials and Gen Zs who love photography, especially capturing perfect portraits, understanding focal lengths can make all the difference.

Whether you’re snapping a candid shot of a friend or setting up a more artistic composition, focal lengths determine how your subject stands out in the frame, enhancing both depth and style.

Now, thanks to vivo’s latest innovation, you can take your portrait game to the next level.

The upcoming vivo V40 is about to revolutionize mobile photography, thanks to its partnership with global optics powerhouse Zeiss.

One of the most exciting features to look forward to? The Zeiss Multifocal Portrait, which brings professional-grade focal lengths straight to your phone.

Imagine being able to shoot stunning portraits that look like they were taken with a high-end DSLR—all with the convenience of your smartphone.

Pro-level portrait photography with Zeiss Multifocal Portrait

The vivo V40 introduces the game-changing Zeiss Multifocal Portrait, which offers three versatile focal lengths designed to meet different photography needs. Here’s what these focal lengths can do for your mobile photography:

If you’re into travel shots or love blending landscapes with portraits, the 24mm focal length (1x) is perfect for wide-angle portraits, making it ideal for creative themes or dynamic backgrounds.



The 35mm lens (1.5x) is a classic for portraits and environmental photography. It strikes the perfect balance between capturing your subject and the surrounding scene, ideal for storytelling through photography.



For those striking half-body portraits, the 50mm focal length (2.2x) brings a natural subject-background separation, perfect for creating professional-looking shots with depth and sharpness.

Whether you’re a seasoned photographer or just love capturing Instagram-worthy moments, the vivo V40 makes pro-level portraits easy and fun.

Professional portraits, right in your pocket

The best part? You don’t need to spend a fortune to get this incredible feature. The vivo V40 combines Zeiss optics with vivo’s innovative design to give you high-quality portrait shots at an affordable price.

With this phone, you can finally say goodbye to expensive photography gear—everything you need is in the palm of your hand.

Price reveal on September 18

Curious about the price? Don’t miss the vivo V40 Grand Launch on September 18, where all the details will be revealed. The event will be livestreamed on vivo’s Facebook page, so make sure to tune in and be the first to know.

Get ready to take your photography skills to new heights with the vivo V40. With the power of Zeiss behind you, creating professional-grade portraits has never been easier—or more fun.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.