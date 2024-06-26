Globe reminds users no active unregistered SIMs

MANILA, Philippines — Telecommunications company Globe is reminding its nearly 60 million subscribers that it does not have any active subscriber identity module cards or SIMs that are unregistered.

Following the registration period from December 27, 2022 to July 30, 2023 — which covered SIMs already in use before the passage of the law — in lieu of the SIM Registration Act, Globe deactivated over 30 million unregistered SIMs.

Globe does not allow customers to use an unregistered SIM, and new SIMs are only activated once registered through the company's registration platforms.

"We designed our SIM Registration system in such a way that no SIM can be used on the network unless registered. Therefore, all active SIMs within our network are in our system," said Globe Vice President and Head of Consumer Mobile Business Darius Delgado

He added that Globe has a system in place to defend against the illegal use of unregistered SIMs even as the company continues to enchance its registration platform.

These measures include advanced encryption protocols to secure data transmitted during registration, live photo capture technology to prevent stock or pre-existing photo use, and limited ID submission retries to prevent random or repeated attempts to register with fictitious documents.

The company also reminded users to submit accurate information and photo identification as submission of false information is punishable by law.

