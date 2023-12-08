Intel on Artificial Intelligence: ‘AI is everywhere’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been seen as a threat to the sustainability of human employment, but it also has advantages, Gokul V Subramaniam, Intel India President and Vice President CCG for Sustainability Strategy, said at a recent panel discussion for COP28, the world’s biggest gathering of environmental actionists.

“AI would help us to be able to build more sustainable products. For one, in terms of power management and energy efficiency, we use AI to intelligently lower the power,” he explained.

Intel, he said, is working with Microsoft to figure out the right AI workload using the right AI that is low in energy demand but high in performance.

Internally, Intel, he said, is using AI every day to reduce the time to create the company’s products and improve the products’ quality – the lower the production time taken, the lower electricity, the lower emissions. Hence, he assured that AI adds in their overall performance and commitment to sustainability.

“AI affects lives and AI is everywhere,” he affirmed.

In the PC, for example, Intel uses AI to determine the different number of loads to understand the needs of PC users working using their tools. In this case, AI is helpful in determining the battery lives and energy consumption of the PC.

“When you run AI on a low-power IP with a silicone, then you totally achieve the benefits of everything that Microsoft is providing. It also allows the user to conserve energy,” he explained.

AI is also used by Intel to do engineering inside their microchips: “We use a number of AI tools so that we’re able to bring up the efficiency of our engineering and quality, (while) reducing the number of defects and turn around or the time that takes us to actually complete a silicone.”

Among the challenges AI poses, however, is how much access are people and companies willing to give the AI, Subramaniam noted.

“AI can enhance PCs. AI can be used to access many computers at a time without being physically be in front of the computer,” he remarked.

“You can have the power of virtual without having the trouble of space constraint.” — Video by Deni Bernardo

Editor's note: The tour to COP28 was hosted by Acer. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.