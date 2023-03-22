Industry's first-ever pocket studio device is here! Say hello to vivo V27 Series

MANILA, Philippines — The country's leading smartphone brand vivo has officially launched the newest addition to its V lineup—the vivo V27 Series.

This new flagship smartphone boasts a first-of-its-kind technology in the industry, the Aura Portrait Algorithm, which will elevate users’ mobile photography game with a studio-level experience right in their hands.

Featuring two variants, the vivo V27e will be officially available for pre-order in vivo’s E-store from March 22 to 29, while fans can pre-order the vivo V27 5G from April 10 to 16.

With the new V27 Series dubbed as "The Aura Portrait Master," vivo encourages its fans to radiate their best aura anytime and anywhere with their very own pocket studio.

Capture studio-level photos effortlessly

The first-in-the-industry Aura Portrait Algorithm is vivo’s solution that covers important aspects.

There’s Aura Light, a built-in ring light that serves as an extra light source but with a smoother effect compared to regular phone camera flash.

Particularly in vivo V27 5G, vivo has included a 50MP OIS Ultra Sensing main camera powered by SONY IMX766V sensor, a first in the V Series history.

This flagship sensor has an ultra-large 1/1.56” sensor size which allows 145% more light intake for a stronger picture quality even in low-light surroundings. Meanwhile, its V27e variant has 64MP OIS Ultra Sensing Camera and Super Night View capability to capture HD quality and vivid images.

Vlogging made easier and more fun

Great adventures are some of the best moments to vlog, until you get home and realize your shots are blurry and shaky. Avoid this mishap with the vivo V27 Series backed with EIS+OIS Dual Ultra Stabilization feature, which allows users to shoot videos even without selfie sticks and gimbals.

Whether with the back or front lens, users can shoot high-quality videos, thanks to the vivo V27 5G’s 50MP Eye AF Vlogging camera and vivo V27e’s 32MP Vlogging lens.

Moreover, vivo enables its fans to produce more creative videos worth-sharing on social media through the vivo V27 Series’ Microfilm feature. This serves as a one-stop solution where users can edit vlogs with just a few clicks, access 26 effect templates for free, use built-in professional standard video enhancement software and enjoy a hassle-free vlog making experience.

Premium design without compromising comfort

The vivo V27 5G variant exudes sophistication with Emerald Green, boosted with vivo’s signature photochromic 2.0 technology design, which makes the color-changing process faster than its predecessor.

Meanwhile, vivo V27e is available in Lavender Purple and Glory Black.

Both variants boast a slim and smooth frame for a comfortable grip. The vivo V27 5G has 7.36mm 3D curved screen, the thinnest curved screen in history of vivo V Series, while the vivo V27e has 7.7mm thin flat frame.

Powerful flagship performance

Inside the vivo V27 5G’s slim and compact body is a MediaTek D7200 4nm chipset that supports Dual-Mode 5G and Dual 5G Standby to balance performance and power consumption.

Along with a powerful processor, the vivo V27 Series offers a bigger update with the help of vivo’s Extended RAM 3.0. vivo V27 5G’s 12GB RAM and vivo V27e’s 8GB RAM can support up to 8GB extension that allows multiple and large-scale apps to smoothly run in the background simultaneously.

Both variants are also packed with 256GB ROM so users can store as many files as they want.

vivo V27 Series also takes users' productivity to the next level with its all-day battery that can handle up to 1,600 charge cycles. It is also boosted with a 66W FastCharge feature to quickly recharge the phone’s power from 0% to 50% in just 19 minutes.

Pricing and availability

The vivo V27 5G is priced at P24,999 while the vivo V27e sells at P16,999. Pre-order starts on March 22 to 29 exclusively in vivo’s e-store.

vivo V27e variant where fans can take advantage of up to three months installment with 0% interest via credit cards. On the other hand, the vivo V27 5G variant is available for pre-order from April 10 to 16.

Early birds can also take home a TWS Bluetooth headset or a vivo VIP Card for every purchase of V27 Series phones online until supplies last.

To know more about the vivo V27 Series, visit vivo’s official website, or follow the official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.