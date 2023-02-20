Leaks reveal iPhone15 design

This CAD render by Ian Zelbo reveals a thicker rear camera bump on the upcoming iPhone15, which is rumored to hit shelves in September 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The excitement for Apple's upcoming iPhone15 is upped with the CAD leaks over the weekend.

Tech site 9to5 Mac reported that it has obtained exclusive renders of the upcoming iPhone15 Pro based on a CAD model by a "reliable case manufacturer" and 3D artist Ian Zelbo.

The report said that the noticeable change is the switch from Apple's proprietary Lightning port to USB-C, which was already reported last year where pundits said it could be the company's answer to the European Union's push for a universal or common charging standard for all devices.

Based on leaked CAD renders, the much-awaited iPhone iteration also has curvier frame and edges.

Thicker rear camera is seen on iPhone 14, and it seems this trend will continue with iPhone15.

iPhone 11 Pro -> iPhone 14 Pro -> iPhone 15 Pro

when does it stop pic.twitter.com/QkW9AGUbIq — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) February 16, 2023

The site said that this could mean that Apple "may have upgraded the camera system with new sensors or lenses." It added that its layout is similar to iPhone 14 Pro, with three lenses and a LiDAR scanner arranged in a square module.

Industry reports say that iPhone15 is expected to hit shelves in September 2023.

