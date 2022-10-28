Apple to change charging ports from Lightning to USB-C

An attendee takes a photo of a new iPhone 14 during an Apple special event on September 7, 2022 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the new iPhone 14 as well as new versions of the Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch SE, a low-cost version of the popular timepiece that will start at $249.

MANILA, Philippines — Apple will soon be phasing out their Lightning connectors to charge their iPhones in a gradual switch to USB-C connectors.

The news came after the European Parliament passed a ruling that all smartphones and mobile devices should have a standard charging port by the next two years; laptops need to make the change by 2026.

A number of Android smartphones and several other gadgets currently use the oval-shaped USB-C connectors. This make many gadgets' cords and ports interchangeable.

Apple has utilized USB-C charging ports for some of its products like the MacBook and the iPad, but have pushed back against switching the iPhone from Lightning ports as it "stifles innovation rather than encourages it."

Apple's marketing senior vice president Greg Joswiak said during a technology conference in California that the company will be complying with the European ruling, though he did comment on how getting rid of Lightning cords and ports will be detrimental to the environment.

Joswiak did not give a timetable when Apple would begin phasing out Lightning cords and ports or if such a decision will affect European iPhones.

Apple has been using Lightning cords and ports since 2012 upon the release of the iPhone 5 when it replaced the earlier 30-pin.

The next smartphone by Apple in development is the iPhone 15 which comes out in 2023. The upcoming model or its next edition will most likely feature the USB-C connector.

