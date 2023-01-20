Sony launches 2 new Walkman models

MANILA, Philippines — Two new music players, the NW-ZX707 and the NW-A306, have been launched recently and are set to revolutionize the industry with their enhanced sound quality, longer battery life, and sleek design.

Both belong to the Walkman series of Sony Electronics and have been designed to give music lovers the ultimate in musical enjoyment.

The sound of the NW-ZX707 is so crisp and clear. Built with updated components of high-end models, it also comes with an enhanced battery life, balanced connection, large five-inch display, and WiFi compatibility for easy downloading and streaming functions. It has inherited the philosophy of the Signature Walkman but also uses four kinds of components used in the latest Signature Walkman model.

The NW-A306 Walkman is designed to let meticulous users and serious music lovers enjoy high-quality sound. Stylish and compact, the music player, which weighs only seven ounces, offers full WiFi compatibility, a comfortable and functional 3.6-inch touch screen and tactile physical music controls.

Together, the two new Walkman music players offer the clearest and highest sound quality for everyone to enjoy listening to the music that they love, with the NW-ZX707 priced at P44,999 and the NW-A306 pegged at P19,999. Both will be available in select Sony authorized dealers nationwide starting February 10.

