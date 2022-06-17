Landline, overseas calls now free on Viber

MANILA, Philippines — Viber is now offering Filipinos free 30 minutes of calls every month to any phone number, mobile or landline, to help keep connections between loved ones strong.

This new offer on Viber will allow users to have longer calls to phone numbers in 60 different countries, and the Philippines will be the first to experience it.

The Philippines was chosen as the testing ground since Viber marked a key growth for the messaging application in the Asia Pacific region, which saw a 50% increase in voice calls in 2021.

It also comes as no surprise since Viber has always been geared at connecting individuals even those without a smartphone or Internet access through affordable calling subcriptions.

This initiative won't just be available in the Philippines but also in countries with large Filipino communites like Hong Kong, Kuwait and Singapore.

“Innovation and our users will always be at the center of everything we do at Viber,” said Viber's Senior Director for Asia Pacific David Tse. "Offering free calls to our Filipino users is our response to their increasing demand for high quality, crystal clear calls even with non-Viber users."

Tse also added that this new offer is the company's "little way of bringing the convenience of our technology to more people.”

