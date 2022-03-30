Microsoft, DepEd launch Minecraft: Education Edition

The partnership will provide 23 million Filipino students early access to an expanded learning experience in school, at home, or in any remote learning environment.

MANILA, Philippines — Microsoft partnered with Department of Education (DepEd) to launch a pilot of the mobile version of Minecraft: Education Edition exclusively in the Philippines.

According to the partnership's press statement, the joint forces will provide 23 million Filipino students early access to an expanded learning experience in school, at home, or in any remote learning environment.

Minecraft: Education Edition is a game-based learning platform designed to promote creativity, collaboration and problem-solving in an immersive and secure digital environment.

“With the right tools and program interventions, game-based learning approaches can improve a child’s memory capacity, computer, and simulation fluency, strategic thinking, problem-solving, and build other skills such as map reading or practical thinking,“ said Joanna Velez Rodriguez, Public Sector Director of Microsoft Philippines.

“Because of the availability of Minecraft: Education Edition, more teachers and students can access the application whether using Windows, Mac, iPad, Chromebook, or even your android mobile devices. At Microsoft, we remain committed to supporting DepEd in preparing our teachers and students for future skills by making technology accessible to everyone. Our partnership has always been anchored on enabling quality and accessible education by supporting the digital transformation of the DepEd and the learning journeys of students and teachers in the Philippines,” she added.

For their part, DepEd Undersecretary Alain Del B. Pascua said they are grateful to Microsoft for the initiative.

“On behalf of the DepEd, I want to express my gratitude to the people behind this endeavor making the Philippines the first country where Minecraft: Education Edition for mobile is being launched for pilot testing,” Pascua said.

“To our 900,000 thousand teachers and 23 million learners, use this opportunity to enhance teaching and learning using technology with Minecraft: Education Edition. Let us encourage more teachers and learners to actively use this tool for game-based learning to improve teaching and the learning processes in today’s technologically advanced world. I would like to thank Microsoft Philippines for your continued partnership and shared commitment with the DepEd in providing the technological needs and support and ultimately a better tomorrow for our teachers and learners,” he added.

