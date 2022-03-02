Review: First-ever color-changing smartphone can complement any OOTD

Dubbed as the first-ever color-changing-selfie-phone, the smartphone features a back panel that took two years of cross-industry and cross-discipline research to be developed to have its color-changing surface material. This glass back panel is called Fluorite AG, which utilizes what is called photochromic technology. If the name sounds familiar, it is because it is the same approach used in eyewear– where the lenses would darken when exposed to bright sunlight, and later revert back to normal when under normal or low lighting conditions. The same effect also applies to the back panel of the V23 5G that gradually changes its color once exposed to ultraviolet light, following a chemical change in the molecular structure when irradiated by the light of a certain wavelength.

MANILA, Philippines — Thinking of changing your phone or even its cover to suit your style?

A new smartphone might be able to eliminate such a "need."

Vivo recently launched V23 5G smartphone, touted as the first-ever color-changing smartphone, which is also packed with 50MP Autofocus Front Vlog Camera that captures clear, natural-looking selfies and videos for users who are all about creative content and self-expression.

The new smartphone totally changes its color gradients from Sunshine Gold colorway to Coast Green hue. At first glance, the surface exudes a rich, warm gold color like the rays of sunshine. Then it transforms into a lush rainforest color, with cool green and blue tones that kind of refresh the mind. After about 30 seconds under the sun, the Sunshine Gold variant goes from a light ice blue and pink orange finish to a blue-green gradient look. Over time, the color will slowly fade back to its original shade.

Using Fluorite AG surface is designed to diffuse reflection, helping it prevent fingerprints and sun-spot reflections, giving it an ever so slightly textured feeling without needing to wipe those unsightly smudges.

Color gradients are nothing new and have sort of even become a standard for smartphone finishes. But you only see different shades depending on the angle of the light.

Apart from its color-changing feature, the V23 5G has a lightweight, ultra-slim body making it a great vlogging phone and for taking photos.

Made for the 'Gen of Self-Expression'

The V23 5G’s unique Photochromic design can complement any OOTD (outfit of the day), making it a cool fashion accessory.

Take your artistic expression to the next level as the V23 5G packs a 50MP Autofocus Front Vlog Camera that captures clear, natural-looking selfies and videos, while the 105° 8MP Super-Wide Angle Camera can fit several people in group selfies.

Both cameras deliver stunning 4K quality that makes details stand out in every shot.

Solving the problem of taking selfies in dim environments, it has a built-in customized JNV Sensor Chip, which makes sure your shots are well-lit even in less ideal lighting.

For its rear cameras, the V23 5G has an ultra-clear 64MP Auto-Focus Rear Bokeh Flare Portrait Camera that provides great image quality when taking people’s photos and scenery.

Matching its flagship-level cameras is its exceptional flagship performance, thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor that’s paired with a 12GB + 256GB RAM plus Extended 4GB RAM processing power. This ensures that creators can use applications smoothly and simultaneously while allowing them to save media on its massive storage space.

For contacts, the phone has Dual 5G slots that can easily fit those all-important numbers. To ensure that it has enough power, its 6NM Flagship Chip lowers power consumption while still maintaining an improved user interface making sure that the 4200mAh battery lasts a long while. In case of battery drain, the 44W Fast Charge lets users get back to shooting in a snap.

