‘NEX’ level of premium smartphone offers Filipinos a ‘future beyond edges’

MANILA, Philippines — Leading global technology company, Vivo, gives a glimpse on the “NEX” level of smartphone experience with the unveiling of NEX 3 at the Green Sun Hotel in Makati City.

“We are excited to finally introduce the NEX 3 in the local market, especially since this highlights our strong commitment to product development, as we break the limits of today’s technology to offer our consumers the best smartphone experience anchored on next-generation innovations,” said Charisma Buan, Vivo Philippines PR Lead.

Through highly engaging product presentations, the exclusive gathering showcased “beyond the edge” innovations of the NEX 3, the flagship model of Vivo’s premier range of smartphones.

Reputed to be the “device of the future,” the NEX 3 is equipped with Snapdragon 855 Plus and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM, all powered by a 4500mAh battery.

It boasts of the world’s first Super AMOLED Waterfall FullView™ display and a seamless body without any notch, bezel or buttons.

To emphasize the Waterfall FullView™ display of the premium NEX 3 handset, the event’s LED screens sported a curve-like edge.

For superb optics, it has a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP wide-angle camera and a 13MP telescopic camera in the rear, plus a 16MP elevating front camera.

A unique multi-dimensional and interactive photo wall took guests beyond the edge of fascination as it highlighted further the many advanced features of the NEX 3 smartphone.

A brand-new NEX 3 and a bespoke suit that complements the premium smartphone were raffled off to lucky and surprised guests.

To cap off the evening, Vivo Philippines executives and exclusive media partners toasted to the success of the brand’s latest flagship handset.

The Vivo NEX 3 will be available beginning November 9 at all authorized Vivo outlets nationwide.