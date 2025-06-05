A new era of dining in Cebu

Cibo brings its signature modern Italian dishes to Cebu and elevates every Cebuano’s dining experience with bold flavors and fresh, artisanal ingredients.

SM Supermalls brings first-in-Cebu culinary experiences to life

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu’s dynamic food scene is evolving, and SM Supermalls is proud to lead the charge. With a longstanding commitment to redefining the malling experience, SM has become the home of first-in-Cebu dining concepts, global brands and Michelin-recognized names. From the shoreline views of SM Seaside City Cebu to the central buzz of SM City Cebu and SM JMall, a new era of culinary discovery has arrived.

“We’ve always believed that Cebuanos deserve nothing less than the best—and the first,” says Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls. “Through curated dining experiences and thoughtfully chosen food partners, we’re transforming how people dine, gather and connect in Cebu.”

Dining firsts at SM Seaside City Cebu

Lugang Café debuts at SM Seaside City Cebu with its famed xiao long bao, classic Taiwanese cuisines and IG-worthy interiors.

As one of the largest lifestyle destinations in the Visayas, SM Seaside City Cebu has been at the forefront of introducing Cebu to international food powerhouses like Hawker Chan, the world’s first Michelin-starred hawker stall, and Tim Ho Wan, Hong Kong’s famed dim sum destination.

Now, it continues to elevate the experience with Cibo, which recently opened its first-ever in-line store in Cebu—a welcome addition for fans of fine Italian fare with Filipino flair. Joining the roster is Lugang Café, now officially open and serving its famed xiao long bao and Taiwanese classics to Cebuano diners for the first time.

Elevated flavors at SM JMall

Cebuanos can enjoy Japan in two different ways: a solo-grilling experience at Yakiniku Like or savoring handcrafted brews and fluffy soufflé pancakes over brunch at Hoshino Cafe.

SM JMall is carving a new space in Cebu for sophisticated, modern and globally recognized culinary brands. Among the exciting firsts is Hoshino Coffee, the beloved Japanese café chain renowned for its hand-drip brews and soufflé pancakes—a true Japanese indulgence now found in Cebu.

Also making a mark is Yakiniku Like, the solo-dining yakiniku experience that’s taken Asia by storm. This first-in-Cebu grill restaurant invites you to enjoy high-quality meat and fast service—ideal for the on-the-go yet quality-conscious Cebuano lifestyle.

But perhaps the biggest news comes in the form of Twist & Buckle—the churro specialist recognized by the Michelin Guide for three consecutive years (2023, 2024 and 2025). This premium comfort food destination is set to raise the bar for Cebu’s gourmet casual scene.

A Michelin-recognized resto now in Cebu. Three-time Michelin Guide awardee, Twist & Buckle, lands in Cebu bringing an elevated comfort food experience to locals and tourists alike.

The heart of local flavor meets global trends at SM City Cebu

Over at SM City Cebu, ABACA Baking Company takes the lead as the first-ever café concept within an SM mall. With its handcrafted pastries and strong Cebuano roots, ABACA is a proud local gem serving global-quality coffee and comfort food.

This April, Starbucks is set to unveil a first-in-the-Philippines store concept, inspired by modern native Filipino design—a seamless blend of cultural pride and contemporary aesthetic. Also arriving this April is Tavolata, the celebrated homegrown Italian restaurant making its SM debut.

ABACA Baking Company opens its first SM café concept in SM City Cebu—serving handcrafted pastries, premium coffee and hearty bites made with love.

Looking ahead to May, foodies can anticipate the Cebu debut of powerhouse names from The Moment Group—Ooma and Manam—offering bold Japanese flavors and nostalgic Filipino dishes with a twist, respectively. Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, world-renowned for its USDA Prime dry-aged beef, and Nagi Izakaya, a creative take on Japanese pub fare, will also open their doors—another first in Cebu, all under one roof.

Highly anticipated brands are within reach. (From left to right, top to bottom) Manam, Nagi Izakaya, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse and Ooma

SM Supermalls has always taken great care in ensuring that each new brand complements the Cebuano's discerning tastes, values and lifestyles. Whether it’s the convenience of solo-dining concepts, the community atmosphere of family-style restos, or the visual richness of native-inspired design, these food experiences are designed for the Cebuano lifestyle.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.