Marvin Agustin graces new Poblacion restaurant's launch

Actor Marvin Agustin at the grand street barbecue opening of One World Butchers

MANILA, Philippines — A brand new restaurant and deli in Makati's Poblacion area has opened its doors to offer even more specialized options for meat-lovers.

One World Butchers held its grand opening last October 17 by closing off a section of Matilde Street (where it corners with Kalayaan Avenue) for a barbeque street party featuring concepts by Chef Miguel Gianan.

Bands Of Mercury and Basically Saturday Night played some covers and original music at the event, which was also graced by actor-chef Marvin Agustin and musician Bullet Dumas.

Cooked on a barbeque grill and served buffet style were specialized sausages like Cabanossi, Kielbasa, Sisig, Nürnberger, and Cumberland Coil, and meats such as Artisan Bacon Steak, Allegiance Pork Chop, and Braveheart Cross Cut Short Ribs.

All these meats are available dishes at One World Butchers' restaurant or can be ordered freshly cut from the deli. Other artisinal sausages that can be purchased are Sundried with Cheese, Green Mexican, and Smokey Hawaiian, while traditional sausages like Cheese Kransky, Thüringen Bratwurst, and English Pork are also available.

Meanwhile, specialized meats include the Braveheart Bone-In Ribeye and Manly Skirt Steak, plus an array of handcrafted cold cuts and curated meats in the restaurant-deli's namesake Board.

All the preparations — from cutting/slicing to grilling — can be viewed from an observable commisary that looks straight into the kitchen.

