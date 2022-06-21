Villa Excellance Beach and Wave Pool Resort returns with a new look, waves of fun for everyone

MANILA, Philippines – Villa Excellance Beach and Wave Pool Resort sits on a 7-hectare property along the coastline of Tanza, Cavite – easily accessible via an hour and a half drive away from Manila and Tagaytay.

It has seen its journey from its origins as a laid-back resort in the late 2000s to a popular holiday destination for families today. During the pandemic, as the tourism industry hit a snag, instead of letting the story of the resort come to an end, the property chose to write its new chapter.

Taking advantage of the downtime in the hospitality industry, new management redesigned the branding of the property with innovative concepts. A total renovation of the property was undertaken to meet the changing preference of guests longing for an outdoor escape with world-class fun water activities.

"The property already established its name in Tanza and nearby cities", Villa Excellance CEO Carlo Castro said.

"We are envisioning adding to our wave pool features by expanding our facilities to four different outlets and catering to all kinds of banquet events. Aside from that, we wanted to become the first waterpark in Cavite with a cashless system by using advanced RFID technology," Castro adds.

As the hospitality and resort industry returns to life, the new and improved Villa Excellance Beach and Wave Pool Resort also had its soft re-opening welcoming guests to its property now billed as the only water park resort complex in Cavite. The resort now boasts of a completely revamped set of staycation spaces, an 8-pool water park that includes a wave pool and slides of varying heights and 3-restaurant outlets.

The former modest cottages were replaced by new ones of different classifications of rooms offering loft-type and thematic accommodations such as the Jacuzzi villas — that can accommodate up to 10 guests — and glamping villas to go along with premium and standard modern rooms.

As Villa Excellance Beach and Wave Pool Resort looks ahead to its grand opening in the coming months, several improvements in the pipeline are expected to be unveiled. This includes a grand ballroom set to host function events, a 4-star hotel and an inflatable water park set up on its beach property.

This relaxed resort also entertains day-trip guests who can opt to rent a small cottage equipped with a BBQ grill spread over the surrounding swimming pools or at the beachfront cabanas facing the spectacular views of Manila Bay and the mountains of Bataan.

Villa Excellance Beach and Wave Pool Resort — Where there are Waves of Fun for Everyone.

For reservations inquiries, call 0916.5232802/0998.8405246 or email us at [email protected].