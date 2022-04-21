A-class is a Benz mark

As I picked up the A-Class sedan at the Mercedes-Benz showroom in Greenhills, I was met by Benz PR Fatima Cullado. She shared with me how the A-Class that I was taking for a test run is being targeted to an audience that’s younger than the brand’s usual golf-playing, jet-setting crowd.

And although I have only dreamed of owning a Benz, the new variant, the A-Class Sedan, puts the vaunted Benz within the reach of a younger generation of car lovers.

I can count the times on my fingers that I have been behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz, so when the opportunity to spend a few days with the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan came around, I took it, pandemic be damned.

Fresh thinking

In 1997 Mercedes-Benz brought some fresh thinking into its compact class with a completely new concept: the A-Class, which combined the advantages of space, great variability and occupant protection with the agile handling of a compact car.

It was time to get into the driver’s seat as I was given a familiarization tour of the A-Class. Fatima shared that this A-Class sedan has been a big driver of change for Mercedes-Benz as the MFA (modular front architecture) models from Mercedes-Benz continue to grow here in the Philippines.

A large shark-nose grille flanked by slim, swept-back headlights dominates the A-Class’ front end. The interiors are also of superb quality.

I had just traveled for over an hour from the south of Manila to the Mercedes-Benz showroom in Greenhills, so when I laid my eyes on the A-Class sedan, I was excited for the drive.

I had set my sights on a day trip to Tagaytay for lunch, but more importantly I was excited for a day of pure fun and a lot of driving.

As I sped away I noticed that the A-Class features striking lines that embody the spirit of A-Class dynamism, all the way through to its spacious interior.

I fell in love with the sporty design and aggressive stance of the A-Class sedan.

The drive up EDSA from Greenhills to C5 was such a joy. I liked how the Benz controlled my drive, putting me in a relaxed state even in early-morning traffic to Makati.

It is always welcome to be behind the wheel of a vehicle that makes driving a Zen experience, no matter the road conditions or the many motorbikes, buses and cars trying to overtake on busy EDSA.

Let’s stay in: The interiors of the A-Class.

More than spacious: special

As I drove, I noticed that the new A-Class is completely redefined with its modern, AMG Line look. Mercedes-Benz has taken a completely new approach, revolutionizing the compact class from the inside with a new feeling of spaciousness. The unique interior architecture is shaped in particular by the modern design of the dashboard.

Moreover, the interior is dazzled with digital displays, aircraft-inspired aircon vents, an ergonomic center console, metal accents and heaps of glossy black trim. The driver and passenger seats are electronically adjustable and come with memory function.

The cabin command center boasts the Mercedes-Benz User Experience, which can be operated via 10.25-inch touchscreen, touchpad, voice control or touch control buttons on the steering wheel. The MBUX revolutionizes tech-equipped driving and adapts to the driver over time through Artificial Intelligence, and the “Hey Mercedes” Voice Control system is as intuitive and natural as it is adaptable.

For those who love music as they drive, the infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and embedded navigation.

The sedan brings comfort-oriented seats, is aerodynamic and includes bigger boot space. While loaded with technology and impressive design, luxury has not been overlooked, and the level of quality and choice of materials, from the ARTICO manmade leather/DINAMICA microfiber seats to the stitched dash and all the buttons and controls, are impressive.

Tagaytay breeze

I made it to windy Tagaytay in over two hours, but I only stopped for a cold drink and to give this Benz one more look.

I noticed the AMG Line LED High performance headlamps, which give it a solid look with its 18-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels.

The thrill of driving the A-Class is what consumed my day, so after getting a cold drink in a corner store in Tagaytay, I was back in the driver’s seat for the trip home. For folks like me, happiness comes from driving— period.

As I buckled up, my thoughts were on how Mercedes-Benz is committed to providing a safe driving and riding experience, and the A-Class sedan is no exception.

I started my drive back to Las Piñas knowing that rush-hour traffic would be there to greet me on Alabang-Zapote road, but I also knew that this A-Class sedan would definitely ease the strain of a potentially stressful driving situation.

Of course the key to this relaxing drive is the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Drive, a suite of advanced assistance systems to help ensure you arrive home safe and sound, feeling relaxed and refreshed.

After all, the Benz is equipped with Active Parking Assist with a Parktronic and reversing camera. Its range of advanced safety systems includes Active Braking Assist, which not only warns you of an impending collision but also offers braking support and intervenes with autonomous braking, if needed.

I made it home in a few hours — no stopping along the way — but making many driving detours as I relished the embrace of the A-Class Sedan. I just love the vibe that elevates this Mercedes-Benz and how safe it makes me feel. It brings the Benz reputation for safety to new heights.

