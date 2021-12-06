



































































 




   







   















Food and Leisure

                        
Glad promo lets you win pressure cooker worth P13,500 for the holidays

                        

                        
Philstar.com
December 6, 2021 | 2:20pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Glad promo lets you win pressure cooker worth P13,500 for the holidays
Celebrate the holidays with Glad and get the chance to be one of 20 winners of a Tefal Clipso Minut Duo Non-Stick Pressure Cooker worth P13,500.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Holidays are here and that means starting food planning for reunions and parties with family and loved ones.



We're always looking for a hassle-free and safe party experience, especially in this pandemic where food safety is very important. Glad's trusted food protection products: Aluminum Foil, Cook 'n' Bake, Cling Wrap and Zipper Bags, help serve up fabulous meal prep ideas for home or on-the-go.



Celebrate the holidays with Glad and get the chance to be one of 20 winners of a Tefal Clipso Minut Duo Non-Stick Pressure Cooker 5L worth P13,500 when you buy any Glad Kitchen product/products at participating supermarkets.



To join the promo, simply purchase any Glad product until December 30 and scan the QR code to be redirected to the Glad Philippines Facebook page.



You can register by filling out the form and uploading proof of purchase (should include store name and branch and receipt). Only purchases made in-store are qualified for the raffle. Stay tuned for Glad's promo on e-commerce through the Glad Philippines Facebook page or @gladkitchenph on Instagram.



After registration, you will receive an email confirmation. Make sure you receive this confirmation. If you don't, you can message Glad Philippines on Facebook.



When preparing food for your loved ones during the holidays, remember to #ChooseGlad because food prepared with Glad is food served with love.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

