BakaNaman: Netizens share twists on trending â€˜litson bakaâ€™Â 

MANILA, Philippines — Being stuck in the house due to community quarantine brought out creative and innovative food ideas from Filipinos or as they call it, "quaranthingz."

From Dalgona coffee to Baked Sushi, foodies are now putting different twists on Andok’s "litson baka" (roast beef).

Andok’s litson baka trend in social media began in late May, and their "buy five litson baka, get one free griller" promo seem to be the one that started the buzz.

People are getting more curious about the hype, because they offer it on selected branches only and it is sold out almost every day.

There is always a long queue in front of the famed grill brand since the reviews of their litson baka circulated online, so consider yourself lucky if it is available on GrabFood in your area.

The brand is known for their roasted meats, but their litson baka does not come with their typical gravy sauce – it is paired with a spiced vinegar instead.

Even though the plain one tastes good already, consumers are coming up with different ways to make it more special and fun.

Here are some ideas that you might want to try if you are lucky enough to score a box:

Gerald Francisco via Facebook Litson Baka Baguette

Dos Bustillos II via Facebook Mushroom Pepper Litson Baka Steak

Margaret Asuncion via Faceboook Litson Baka Teriyaki

