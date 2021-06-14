







































































 




   







   















#BakaNaman: Netizens share twists on trending â€˜litson bakaâ€™Â 
Even though the 'liston baka' is already good on its own, consumers are coming up with different ways to make it more special and fun.
                           Charlie Mae Perez (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2021 - 7:54pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Being stuck in the house due to community quarantine brought out creative and innovative food ideas from Filipinos or as they call it, "quaranthingz."



From Dalgona coffee to Baked Sushi, foodies are now putting different twists on Andok’s "litson baka" (roast beef).



Andok’s litson baka trend in social media began in late May, and their "buy five litson baka, get one free griller" promo seem to be the one that started the buzz. 



People are getting more curious about the hype, because they offer it on selected branches only and it is sold out almost every day. 



There is always a long queue in front of the famed grill brand since the reviews of their litson baka circulated online, so consider yourself lucky if it is available on GrabFood in your area.



The brand is known for their roasted meats, but their litson baka does not come with their typical gravy sauce – it is paired with a spiced vinegar instead. 



Even though the plain one tastes good already, consumers are coming up with different ways to make it more special and fun. 



Litson Baka Baguette

Mushroom Pepper Litson Baka Steak

Litson Baka Teriyaki

