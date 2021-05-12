THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Tik-cook: Celebrity food stars share TikTok recipes
Erwan Heussaff
Erwan Heussaff via TikTok

Tik-cook: Celebrity food stars share TikTok recipes

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 12, 2021 - 5:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Erwan Heussaff recently gained "rockstar" status on social media as it was revealed that he donated $2,000 in a community pantry initiative.

The restaurateur and vlogger has also conquered another platform where his culinary skills and expertise has earned him a following.

He's among the must-follow kitchen-savvy stars on TikTok. Apart from him, Marvin Agustin, KC Concepcion and Ninong Ry have also gained fans. Find out what made them stars of TikTok.

Erwan Heussaff

He's gone a long way since he became popular through his web site, The Fat Kid Inside. He's put up several restaurants with some friends, and became a first-time father last year to his daughter Dahlia Amelie with actress Anne Curtis.

On TikTok, Erwan is followed for coming up with laudable cooking videos. He breaks down dishes expertly, prepares them masterfully, and presents them beautifully in each video that he shares. He also shares his favorite eats and food discoveries, along with recipes, such as this one for Spicy Garlic Prawns.


Marvin Agustin

He's proven himself as a man with more than two hats. Marvin is primarily known as a TV star but in recent years, he's taken to wearing a toque by formally studying culinary arts and put it into practice by putting up restaurants.

Marvin's charm and easy manner of talking makes him popular on TikTok. Here, he shows followers how to make a delicious and healthy dish, Chopsuey with Tocino.

KC Concepcion

The formerly active actress has now turned into jewelry-making. When she's not preoccuppied with her precious stones, she's dishing out tips on eating healthy and dishes out mouthwatering photos of wholesome eats.

She was living by herself when lockdown happened, and decided it was time to figure out how to prepare her own meals at home. In this video, she creates her own version of Asian Chicken Curry.

Ninong Ry

Ryan Morales Reyes, popularly known as Ninong Ry, is a social media celebrity chef, and an internet sensation made famous for his refreshingly light and funny cooking videos.

Ninong Ry, who has enjoyed eating ever since he was a kid, now shares his own kitchen creations on TikTok. This video shows his delicious version of Sizzling Bicol Express.

CELEBRITY CHEFS ERWAN HEUSSAFF TIKTOK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Tik-cook: Celebrity food stars share TikTok recipes
1 hour ago
Tik-cook: Celebrity food stars share TikTok recipes
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Erwan Heussaff recently gained "rockstar" status on social media as it was revealed that he donated $2,000 in a community...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Pizza kept simple and fresh: How Gianetto operates amid a pandemic
Sponsored
5 days ago
Pizza kept simple and fresh: How Gianetto operates amid a pandemic
5 days ago
Gianetto Pizzeria makes quality homemade pizzas from scratch with hand stretched dough and topped with the fresh ingredi...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Cooking with kids, family: Dimples Romana gives tips
5 days ago
Cooking with kids, family: Dimples Romana gives tips
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Actress Dimples Romana revealed that it was the Kapampangan in her that made her love cooking and hanging out in the...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Judy Ann Santos on inspiring through cooking: 'Daig lahat ng acting awards'
5 days ago
Judy Ann Santos on inspiring through cooking: 'Daig lahat ng acting awards'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Creating her own YouTube channel was a revelation and a getting-out-of-the-box moment for Judy Ann Santos. The actress revealed...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Travelling to the mediterranean via a cooking class
6 days ago
Travelling to the mediterranean via a cooking class
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 6 days ago
Heavy on fresh produce and olive oil, and light on processed foods and saturated fats, the Mediterranean diet has been touted...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Mother&rsquo;s Day 2021: Treats for &lsquo;Wonder Wo-moms&rsquo;
7 days ago
Mother’s Day 2021: Treats for ‘Wonder Wo-moms’
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
One way is to shower your bestfriend, wife and the woman of the house with these treats.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with