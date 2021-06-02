Big and small winning life moments that deserve a bottle of Glenfiddich

MANILA, Philippines — In what can be deemed as one of the toughest times in our lifetime, we nonetheless manage to rise above our personal adversities. Even amid coping in the new normal, we get to fulfill our responsibilities, achieve our goals, and even start on important milestones.

No matter how small or big, all these winning life moments deserve to be celebrated—immortalized even. Glenfiddich, the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky, knows this best.

To reward you and help you turn these winning life moments into memories that will last a lifetime, it has launched a unique service that lets you personalize a bottle of Glenfiddich.

So raise your glass and toast! Here are some top life moments that will make you proudly say, “I’ve won!”

Setting up your own small business

Freepik.com/tiradchaz

After sleepless nights filled with anxieties and tireless days of planning and preparation, you have finally opened your dream small business. Is it a food delivery business? How about an online retail business? Although that is actually just the beginning, you know that you will do your best for your business to grow and succeed.

Job promotion or career change

If you are not the entrepreneur type, you may be the career-oriented type. Even with the shift to digital and remote work, you proved that you can step up. You delivered what is expected of you—and even beyond. You still wake up early even at home so you can log in to work on time. You lead presentations during Zoom meetings and don’t miss a deadline. Indeed, you deserve the job promotion you just received.

Mind you, this can also be a career change—you are finally pursuing that job you dreamed of when you were younger, or you are now following your passion and making it your profession.

Investing on a car or a house

With all your hard work, be it running your own business or excelling at your job, you have finally saved enough to invest in your own car or house. It’s just a matter of priority but both are valuable investments on assets that can grow overtime. Sure, you needed a loan for your car or house but at least, you’ve made it already possible, and tangible.

From engagements to anniversaries

Any expression of love is a celebration. If you have finally proposed to your special someone, or maybe the one who got proposed to and said yes, a big congratulations! You and your loved one are finally moving on to the next and most important phase in your relationship.

On the other hand, you can already be married and marking a wedding anniversary. Be it your first or your 21st, it is indeed a milestone filled with love, trust, caring and understanding, among many things that make a marriage work.

Becoming a better version of yourself

While you’ve had it tough in this pandemic, it is no surprise that you still, in one way or another, became a better version of yourself.

You could have resumed your fitness journey, started cooking your own healthy food or learned to meditate to achieve inner peace and balance. Whichever aspect of your life you made changes in, know that these have made you take better care of yourself, and in turn has made you a better version of yourself. This is something worth celebrating.

Winning life moments, lifetime memories

Photo Release By simply buying a bottle of Glenfiddich Our Original Twelve or Glenfiddich Our Solera Fifteen, you can make it uniquely yours with your own personalized label.

“The past year has been tough on everyone, and some of us may get so caught up in the everyday routines that we forget to celebrate our accomplishments. We wanted to remind everyone to take a moment and celebrate their milestones and achievements,” Brett Bayly, regional brand ambassador for Glenfiddich Southeast Asia, said.

Another great thing about this personalization service is that you can gift another bottle to someone who is marking a winning life moment too. With a personalized bottle of Glenfiddich, there’s even more reason to celebrate!

To put a unique label on a bottle of Glenfiddich Our Original Twelve or Glenfiddich Our Solera Fifteen, here’s what you need to do:

1. Purchase a new bottle of Glenfiddich Our Original Twelve or Glenfiddich Our Solera Fifteen in stores or at any licensed ecommerce platform.

2. Visit www.GiftGlenfiddich.com

3. Fill in your details and personalize your label with a unique message.

4. Receive your personalized label!

If you purchased a bottle via retail stores, you will receive two copies of your personalized label within five to seven working days to adhere onto the bottle.



If you purchased a bottle via any licensed ecommerce retailers, you’ll receive your bottle with the personalized label together.

Whether for yourself or for a special someone, the Glenfiddich personalized bottle will truly immortalize winning life moments worth celebrating.

“Over the years, we’ve celebrated with Mavericks from all around the world and through the Glenfiddich personalization experience, we hope that we can continue to be a part of everyday moments worth celebrating, even while we’re physically apart,” Bayly concluded.

For more information on the Glenfiddich label personalization experience, visit GiftGlenfiddich.com or @GlenfiddichSEA.