No pork? No problem: 5 reasons to get into rabbit diet

MANILA, Philippines — Amid news of supply shortage and price cap for meat, particularly pork, news of meat alternatives have surfaced since the start of the pandemic last year.

Rabbit meat has been suggested as among the viable alternatives. Even Department of Agriculture Secretary William Dar thinks it can be an option. Here are some reasons:

High in protein

"It’s also high in protein. Parang manok din (It’s like chicken),” Dar said at the sidelines of the International Farmers Summit Philippines held in February last year.

Low in calories

The fatsecret.com gives the nutrition facts of rabbit meat, sourced from the United States Department of Agriculture.

It said, "There are 39 calories in 1 ounce of rabbit meat. Calorie breakdown is as follows: 38% fat (saturated fat at 0.471 g, polyunsaturated fat at 0.306g and monounsaturated fat at 0.425g), 0% carbs and 62% protein."

Low in bad fat

The research "Rabbit Meat has the Potential of Being a Possible Alternative to Other Meats as a Protein Source: A Brief Review" published in the International Journal of Pharmacy and Biomedical Research, shed some light on the nutritive benefits and other characteristics of rabbit meat.

In its introductory note, the research article stated that rabbit meat is low in bad fats that can cause cancer and heart diseases: "Meat is in a major source of fat in the diet, especially of saturated fatty acids (SFA), which have been implicated in diseases associated with modern life, especially in developed countries. The ratio of n-6:n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) is also a risk factor in cancers and corononary heart disease, especially the formation of blood clots leading to a heart attack."

Low in cholesterol

"Rabbit meat, low on fat and high on protein, is extremely nutritious. Rabbit meat only contains 3 percent cholesterol. It is recommended diet for the aged, hypertensive or diabetic patients. The nutritive value is on par with fish meat," the research said.

Sustainable, eco-friendly

"Rabbit is one of the healthiest, leanest, and most environmentally friendly meats you can eat," said Linda Schneider in her article "Why Eat Rabbit?"

"Compared to beef, pork, lamb, turkey, veal, and chicken, rabbit has the highest percentage of protein, the lowest percentage of fat, and the fewest calories per pound. The alfalfa-loving herbivores are foragers (which means they don’t rely on energy-intensive soy or corn for food) that grow and reproduce quickly. According to Slow Food USA, 'rabbit can produce six pounds of meat on the same amount of feed and water it takes a cow to produce just one pound'."

Most of all, it tastes just like chicken, Schneider affirmed.

"The meat tastes a bit like chicken (though with a slightly stronger, meatier, earthier flavor), and it can be prepared similarly to chicken."