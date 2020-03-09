Move over, Gandara Park: Samar unveils the real Gandara

SAMAR, Philippines — Korean pop star Sandara Park might have been also jokingly coined as “Gandara Park,” but don’t you know that Gandara is an actual municipality in Samar?

Formerly known as Bangahon, Gandara is as beautiful as its name suggests as it is home to Keseo, Samar’s version of cottage cheese that is made from a mixture of carabao’s milk and vinegar.

From enchanting caves and breathtaking beaches, Samar boasts of a well-guarded wealth of flavors. These sumptuous recipes, that have been carefully passed down from generation to generation, are carried by locals who delightfully share their specialty dishes during gatherings.

Forming the culinary identity of Samar are 24 municipalities and two cities that hold distinct heirloom recipes close to the Samarnon. — Video by Deejae Dumlao

