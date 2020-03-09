ALLURE
Summer in Samar: Provincial getaway showcases culinary, tourism treasures
(Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 3:57pm

SAMAR, Philippines — Looking for a summer getaway amid the novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19 scare?

From enchanting caves and breathtaking beaches, Samar boasts of a well-guarded wealth of attractions and flavors. These recipes, which have been carefully passed down from generation to generation, are carried by locals who delightfully share their specialty dishes during gatherings. 

Forming the culinary identity of Samar are 24 municipalities and two cities that hold distinct heirloom recipes close to Samarnon. 

Satisfy your palate with the unique and savory flavor of Catbalogan’s iconic Tamalos, a pouch of crispy Karlang chips from Sta. Rita, and a variety of innovative Tahong recipes of Jiabong. 

Taste the difference of Gandara’s Keseo, an indigenous cottage cheese made from fresh carabao milk, delight in Bola Catalana, Samar’s local meatloaf wrapped in sensal and baked in a pugon from Catbalogan, and munch in a generous serving of their best tasting Latik and Rice Piñato from San Jorge. — Video by Deejae Dumlao

