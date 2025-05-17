Marina Summers 1st Filipino drag queen to make Cannes red carpet debut

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino drag queen Marina Summers made her red carpet debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, a first for any local drag queen at the prestigious event.

Marina is currently in the middle of a European tour, which began with stops in Berlin, Germany and Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

She revealed she would take a small break in Cannes to attend the festival before continuing in Montpellier, another city in France.

The drag queen shared on Instagram her pre-festival outfits, including a cream dress by Rajo Laurel, one of the rotating judges of "Drag Race Philippines." Marina was a contestant in the show's inaugural season.

As for the festival itself, Marina wore a black dress by Mark Bumgarner paired with jewelry from Miladay and Eirin.

"So so so honored to be the first Filipina drag queen to be invited to walk the red carpet," Marina said. "Such a big moment to be repping for the Filipino Drag and Queer community in the sea of people on the red carpet."

Local drag queens who showered comments of support included fellow "Drag Race Philippines" contestants Eva Le Queen, M1ss Jade So, Prince Marell, and Corazon.

Also sharing love were Pangina from Thailand and Hannah Conda from Australia, the latter a fellow finalist of Marina in the second season of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World."

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival will run until May 24, with 22 films competing for the Palme d'Or.

